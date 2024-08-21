By Anna Akopyan • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 12:58 • 1 minute read

Water windmills in Scotland Credit: Oasis Marine, LinkedIn

Scotland discovered a hidden underwater treasure that could change the future of the shipping industry and global economy, contributing massively to preserving our planet.

Glasgow-based Oasis Marine, developed a system that could bring an end to diesel fuel shipping and change global economy.

Shipping and economy industries today need to change

Today, the global economy is anchored on the shipping industry; using diesel provides the most efficient method of large transportations from one end of the earth to another, supplying all countries with necessary resources and products for economic growth. Yet, our reliance and use of the established system poses a great threat to the environment.

With such regular use of diesel, we continue to be further from reducing greenhouse gases, although developers across the globe are searching for new methods. The US´s Sea Change ferry was just launched this year, becoming the first commercial passenger ferry in the world to run fully on hydrogen fuel cells, allowing less pollution and damage of the environment. However, the system is far from being used on a large scale.

Scotland discovered a way to change the shipping and economy industries

The Glasgow-based Oasis Marine had taken eco-consciousness to the next level, creating a system that consists of buoys connected to floating offshore wind farms; wind turbines and solar panels. In this way, a supply chain can be established to use the underwater treasure of clean and renewable energy for ships.

A treasure worth more than a pirate´s chest of gold, the emission-free system has been tested at the Kelvin Hydrodynamic Laboratory in Glasgow and is fully certified for implementation.

Changes and the future of shipping and economy industries

It may be hard to believe but we may just be able to reshape our current infrastructure, producing green hydrogen by using only seawater. As our planet today is plentiful in seawater, the Oasis Marine´s development could also be used to supply electrical energy and transform the future of carbon use.

On their website, Oasis Marine shared their commitment; “In a bid to reduce maritime emissions by at least 50 per cent…The Plan expects all new vessels being ordered for use in the UK waters to be designed with zero emission propulsion capability by 2025.”