By Letara Draghia • Updated: 21 Aug 2024 • 15:09 • 1 minute read

Conch shells. Credit: Pixabay.

Tourists visiting Spain’s picturesque beaches are being strongly advised to resist the temptation to collect conch shells as keepsakes, following new restrictions aimed at protecting the now-endangered species.

The Spanish government has implemented a strict ban on the collection and sale of these once-popular seaside mementos to preserve their dwindling populations.

Tourists are met with a simple yet urgent message: “Please don’t take me home.” This warning highlights the critical need to leave these natural treasures undisturbed.

Once a common feature in beachside souvenir shops, conch shells have seen a dramatic decline in numbers, prompting their recent classification as a vulnerable species.

What the experts are saying about endangered conch shells

Serafin Gonzalez, president of the Galician Society of History, noted the alarming decrease in conch shell populations over recent years, attributing it to overharvesting and commercial exploitation. The species, once abundant along Spain’s coasts, is now struggling to survive.

Veteran sailor, Rogelio Santos, reminisced about a time when conch shells were so plentiful they could be gathered by the sackful and sold for less than one euro.

The overuse has not only depleted the shell populations but also threatens the marine ecosystems where they play a vital role.

Despite the new regulations, illegal trade persists, particularly in Galician markets, where conch shells are still sold under the radar. This ongoing issue has sparked outrage among local fishermen who support the conservation efforts.

In a video appeal, Santos, speaking on behalf of the endangered shells, urged, “Return me to the sea; there are very few of us left.”

For expatriates and tourists in Spain, adhering to these restrictions is not only a legal obligation but a crucial step in preserving the natural beauty of the Spanish coastline and its marine life.