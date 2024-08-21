By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 19:21 • 1 minute read

Sun Daze Fun Days: Rock out in Guardamar del Segura. Image: Benny Conway “The Piano Man” / Facebook.

The much-anticipated Sun Daze Fun Days in the Park will kick off its first event on September 8 at The Bar in Guardamar del Segura.

Starting the day off, Project Duo will take the stage with their lively performance, featuring a range of upbeat, easy-listening hits spanning several decades.

Next up is Benny Conway, who will dazzle the audience with his stunning Elton John Tribute.

Elton John

Elton John hardly needs an introduction, given his legendary status in the music industry. With a career spanning over five decades, Elton John has sold over 300 million albums worldwide, performed more than 4,000 shows across 80 countries, and secured 56 Top 40 hits, including 9 number-one singles on the Hot 100 chart.

The event will end with a high-energy performance by the live band De Polis, who will bring their tribute to the iconic band, The Police.

Expect an energetic show featuring classics from “Roxanne” to “Every Breath You Take,” along with some deeper cuts and live arrangements that will thrill any Police fan.

Food Options

This fully seated event will also feature food options, including vegetarian choices.

Please note that the venue only accepts cash payments.

Food service begins at 1 PM, and advance booking is highly recommended to secure your seats.

Grab your Tickets

Tickets are priced at €12 and can be purchased online at costablanca. events or directly from The Bar.

The Bar, located in Guardamar Park, is situated near Guardamar, La Marina, San Fulgencio, Rojales, and Day Vieja, just off the CV920.

For more information call (+34) 966 23 61 54.