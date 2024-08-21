By Letara Draghia • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 22:37 • 1 minute read

Boba Fett figure. Credit: Goldin Auctions

A Boba Fett action figure from the iconic Star Wars franchise has shattered records, selling for an astounding $1.34 million.

The prototype figure, designed for Kenner’s Star Wars toy line in 1979, has now become the most expensive toy ever sold at auction.

The figure in question is a Kenner 1979 J-Slot (Version 2) Rocket-Firing Prototype Boba Fett, a toy that never reached store shelves due to safety concerns.

The firing rocket mechanism was deemed too hazardous for children, prompting the cancellation of its commercial release. Despite its rarity, or perhaps because of it, the figure has become a highly coveted collector’s item.

According to Goldin Auctions, which facilitated the sale, this specific Boba Fett prototype is one of only 30 ever produced. It’s also the highest-graded example among the three known to still exist, making it exceptionally valuable.

Not only is it the most expensive toy ever sold, but it’s also now the priciest action figure and the highest-priced non-prop Star Wars item in history.

Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin Auctions, emphasised the significance of this sale: “This item is looked at as one of the most important in the hobby. This is the first time a Mailer J-Slot V2/Missile example has come up for auction, making this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own this iconic piece of the Star Wars franchise.”

It’s not the first time a Star Wars toy has been sold for mega money

Interestingly, another Boba Fett prototype – an L-slot version – held the previous record for the most expensive vintage toy, fetching $525,000 (€470,925) in June. That figure was part of a batch of 70 prototypes, making it less rare than the recently auctioned J-slot version.

The auction underscores the enduring popularity and cultural significance of Star Wars, especially as the series continues to captivate new generations of fans worldwide.