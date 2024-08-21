Supermarkets moving away from self-service tills

By Eleanor EWN • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 19:22 • 2 minutes read

Is a bit of human touch what we need? Credit: Jack Sparrow. Pexels.

Is the much-maligned self-service checkout finally being stopped in its tracks by grumbling (and light-fingered) customers?

For those of us who have worked on supermarket tills in our lives, the concept of the grumbling customer is far from new. While the target of grumpy customers’ ire used to be slow service or an overly-chatty cashier, the new reason to moan is an altogether more formidable foe: the self-service checkout.

Customer dissatisfaction and a wave of shoplifting has prompted supermarkets to move away from self-service tills and back to the relative peace and quiet offered by cashiers.

The Self-Service Checkout: A Comedy of Errors

The site of the self-service machine is a veritable battleground. From OAPs waiting for a staff member to check their ID to the incessant wailings of “unexpected item in the baggage area”, it seems that we simply weren’t ready to embrace the self-service checkout. Unready, and certainly unwilling. Add to that the customers using self-service tills to shoplift expensive items and you have a system ready to be scrapped.

Supermarkets Are Falling Out of Love with the Self-Service Checkout

Supermarkets have already made moves to remove self-service checkouts and return to staffed checkouts. In the UK, supermarket Booths have already removed their self-service tills, having received feedback from customers that they were slow and frustrating to use.

Morrison’s has also announced that it would be reducing self-service technology in their supermarkets, admitting that the concept “went too far”. Customer feedback was cited as the reason for the change, with customers with a full trolley particularly against the idea.

Asda’s chief financial officer Michael Gleeson told the Telegraph that they wouldn’t be expanding self-service technology either, saying: “We’ve invested additional hours in manned checkouts and that’s been within the existing physical infrastructure. It’s not more checkouts, it’s more colleagues on checkouts”.

Self-Checkout Shoppers Admit to Shoplifting

In a poll of over 1,000 items conducted by Ipsos, one in eight adults admitted that they’d scanned a lower-priced item on a self- service checkout than the one they were buying. This trick is known as the “banana trick” as customers put through a cheap item like a piece of fruit and place a more expensive item in the bag.

Such is the problem that retailers are estimated to lose $4.5 billion globally due to self-checkout theft. Self-checkout theft rates also happen at four times the rate of cashier-served checkouts.

Supermarkets Paying the Price for Removing Human Contact

Though the weekly shop represents an unwelcome chore for some, for others it offers a chance for a convivial chat with the cashier. Or at least it used to. Supermarkets have removed the human touch from the shopping experience, and are now paying the price. Like many companies, concepts of customer service have been left behind and replaced with a sterile experience that lacks the human touch,

Some Customers Love the Self-Service Experience

While it’s true that many people reject the idea of a self-service checkout, others have embraced the concept with both hands. Offering a quick and convenient way to nip in and out of the supermarket, self-service checkouts are, at least in theory, a modern way of dynamising the shopping experience.

So what do you think about self-service checkouts? Tell us your experiences in the comments!