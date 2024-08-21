By Letara Draghia • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 10:29 • 2 minutes read

Sven-Goran Eriksson. Credit: Instagram.

Iconic former England football manager, Sven-Goran Eriksson has shared an emotional farewell with fans and the football community.

Recently diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer, the 76-year-old has used the time he has left to reflect on his life, career and legacy. His story has been captured in an upcoming Amazon Prime documentary titled Sven, where he opens up about his journey, accomplishments, and how he wishes to be remembered.

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s life in football

Sven-Goran Eriksson is perhaps best known for becoming the first foreign manager of England’s national football team, a role he took on back in 2001. Over his five-year tenure, he led England through three major tournaments, including the World Cup and European Championship.

Despite the high expectations, particularly with England’s so-called “Golden Generation” of players like David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney, his teams were repeatedly knocked out in the quarter-final stages.

Reflecting on his time with England, Sven-Goran Eriksson acknowledged the challenges and the immense pressure that came with managing such a talented squad. Yet, he remains proud of his contributions to English football.

“I had a good life, yes,” he says in the documentary. “I hope you will remember me as a positive guy trying to do everything he could do.”

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s personal farewell

In January, Eriksson publicly shared his diagnosis, revealing that he had been given just a year to live. As he approaches the end of his battle with pancreatic cancer, Eriksson’s farewell message to the world is both poignant and uplifting.

“Don’t be sorry… smile,” he says in the documentary. “The life is about death as well. You have to learn to accept it, of what it is.”

Eriksson’s farewell tour has seen him visit football grounds across Europe, including stops at Lazio, Benfica and Sampdoria, teams he once managed to great success. These visits have allowed him to reconnect with former players, colleagues and fans, leaving behind a legacy of respect and admiration.

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s personal life

Beyond the pitch, Eriksson’s life has been marked by his high-profile relationships and personal controversies. His romance with Italian lawyer Nancy Dell’Olio and affairs with TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson and FA secretary Faria Alam often made headlines during his time as England’s manager. These relationships, while controversial, were a part of the public persona that Eriksson acknowledges without regret.

“Sex is one of the good things in life for all of us,” he says in the documentary. “Probably I was stupid but I think I didn’t do anything criminal. I didn’t really disturb anyone.”

Despite the media scrutiny, his contributions to football have remained his defining legacy. His management career includes successful stints with several European clubs, where he won numerous league titles and cups. These achievements have cemented his reputation as one of football’s most respected figures.

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s story also inspired a British song titled Sven, Sven, Sven, written and performed by the duo Bell & Spurling. The song was a humorous take on his time as England manager, highlighting the deep cultural impact he had on the UK.

As Eriksson faces his final days, he expresses a desire to be remembered not for his controversies, but for his love of the game and the positive impact he had on those around him.

“Thank you for everything – coaches, players, the crowd. It’s been fantastic,” he says in his farewell message. “Take care of yourself, and take care of your life, and live it.”

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s life and career have been a mix of triumphs, challenges and personal complexities. As he bids farewell, the football world is reminded of the permanent mark he has left on the sport.