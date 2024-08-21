By Harry Sinclair • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 16:46 • 2 minutes read

The Giant Geode of Pulpi is adding to its already impressive tourist destination Credit: La Geoda de Pulpi /fb

The Geode of Pulpi, a local natural phenomenon regarded as one of the most impressive in the world, is getting an upgrade.

The giant geode is a natural jewel and a beauty to behold, attracting thousands of tourists a year to revel in its wonder.

The Geode of Pulpi is building two complimentary tourist attractions

Recently it has been announced that the geode is receiving some new tourist additions.

Mila Carretero, the geologist and coordinator of the centre, recently shared the ambitious project coming to Pulpi’s geode with SER Levante.

A museum of meteorites will be built next to the Geode of Pulpi

A museum is set to be erected on the esplanade of the visitor reception centre, which will feature two domes where tourists can interact and educate themselves on the authentic meteorites.

Initially meant for northern Europe, the museum is being built by a group of Chilean researchers from the only meteorite museum in the world, Museo del Meteorito in Chile, who after visiting the Pulpi geode decided it was the perfect fit.

Currently, there is only one meteorite museum in the world, specifically in the Atacama Desert in Chile, but will soon have a second museum based in Europe, and luckily for us, based in the province of Almeria, at the world-famous Geode of Pulpi.

La Sacristia – A prestige bodega to be built next to the Geode of Pulpi

In addition to the museum of meteorites is the other half of the project: La Sacristia.

The gallery known as La Catedral is being transformed into a bodega, featuring a variety of organic white and red wines including ones from Bodegas Palomillo, famous for its production of wines.

La Sacristia will only add to the already impressive natural tourist destination in Pulpi, bringing more of the local and national attraction to the visitors, and an essence of class and exclusivity. Along with the museum, this new bodega will position the site as a place of historical and cultural relevance.

The Geode of Pulpi is doubling down on its tourist attraction combining the location’s natural history with the nation’s culture of wine.

La Geoda de Pulpi

Since its discovery in 1999, the geode has attracted thousands of tourists from all over the world, allured by its fascinating features and in awe of its giant gypsum crystals that create a mirror maze of natural wonder.

The “diamond in Almeria” is the largest in the world that can be visited, measuring nine metres long and two metres wide, and was declared a Natural Monument of Andalusia in 2022. It is the second largest geode in the world yet the only one accessible to the public.