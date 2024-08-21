By Harry Sinclair • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 13:01 • 2 minutes read

Which countries in Europe drink the most alcohol? Credit: Shutterstock

When it comes to drinking Europe has the lifestyle for it, but trends are changing creating healthier relationships with alcohol.

Alcohol consumption overall is on the decline in the EU, but only by 0.6 litres between 2010 and 2020.

Alcohol consumption in Europe is on a slow decline

Nevertheless, Europe still has a big drinking culture across the continent, and may not always listen to the warnings.

To clarify, the World Health Organisation stated that “No level of alcohol consumption is safe for our health.”

Overall alcohol consumption is defined as the annual sales of pure alcohol in litres per person aged 15 and over; The data does not include unrecorded alcohol consumption, such as domestic or illegal production.

How much alcohol is consumed across Europe

In the EU, overall alcohol consumption per person aged 15 years and over dropped by 2.9 litres in the last four decades, falling from 12.7 litres in 1980 to 9.8 litres in 2020, which corresponds to a 23 per cent decrease.

Despite this drop, the WHO European Region still has the highest level of alcohol consumption per person in the world.

Annually, on average every person, aged 15 years and above in the region, drinks 9.5 litres of pure alcohol; This is equivalent to 190 litres of beer, 80 litres of wine or 24 litres of spirits.

Which countries in the EU drink the most alcohol

Of the ‘Big Four’, Germany had the highest amount of alcohol consumption at 10.6 litres, followed closely by France at 10.4 litres, Spain at 7.8 litres and Italy at 7.7 litres.

The UK consumes on average 9.7 litres, whereas Ireland recorded the highest decline in alcohol consumption in the recorded period.

Matching Ireland is Lithuania, both recording the highest decline in alcohol consumption from 1980 to 2020, dropping by 2.1 litres in both countries.

These two countries are closely followed by Spain and Greece, both declining by 2 litres in the same time period.

Attempts to continue the decline of alcohol consumption

To help continue the reduction of alcohol in Europe, many countries implemented a range of policies to limit alcohol consumption, including; taxation, restrictions on alcohol availability and bans on alcohol advertising.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), much of these attempts are made less effective by poor implementation on the ground and limited resources.