Turtle Hatchlings at Punta Raset Beach

Turtles born on a beach in Denia
Following the recent sighting of turtle eggs on Poniente beach in Benidorm, a subsequent turtle nest has been discovered in Denia, along with a hundred hatchlings.
The discovery was made at Punta Raset beach in the early hours of August 18, with the local police and the Marine Environment Service going to the scene.
The nest was located next to a sand dune 52 metres from the shore. Upon inspection, experts from the University of Valencia were surprised to see evidence of 124 eggs, of which 92 had hatched successfully.
Of those, 89 had reached the sea on their own, while the remaining three were located on the beach and transferred to Oceanografic to be taken care of. It is estimated that the hatchlings had come into the world two hours prior to the alert going out.
It is further believed that the nest belonged to a turtle that was seen by a group of young people on June 27. However, a search for either the turtle or the nest was unsuccessful at that time.
The entire operation was a coordinated effort involving the University of Valencia, the Oceanografic Foundation, the Denia local police and Denia Town’s Marine and Fisheries Environmental Service.
