By Harry Sinclair • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 10:59 • 2 minutes read

Vueling Airline is offering an opportunity for free flights to La Tomatina Festival Credit: Shutterstock

Vueling Airline has launched a unique competition for the possibility of getting free flights to a Spanish hotspot at the end of August.

The Spanish low-cost airline has announced a new competition allowing people with specific names to get free flights to Buñol in celebration of La Tomatina.

La Tomatina is the world’s largest tomato-throwing festival steeped in tradition, hosted in Buñol on Wednesday, August 28.

Vueling has four pairs of tickets available, and the lucky winning passengers will be flown from London Gatwick the day before the festival, Tuesday, August 27.

The winners will then be able to choose the date of their return flight, so they can take extra time to enjoy the town, its culture, and the various sights surrounding it.

What are the specific names required to enter the competition?

So, what are the specific names that can enter the Vueling Airline competition?

Couples, friends or family members based in the UK whose names are Tom and Tina – or a variant of the two, such as Valentina or Tino – can enter Vueling’s random prize draw.

In a play on words, Vueling has chosen to split the famous national festival’s name, La Tamotina, to make a fun and unique game of it, giving the chance to win flights to Buñol, in Valencia, and free tickets to the festival.

To enter the competition, just visit the airline’s website and enter your details, proving your eligibility as a Tom or Tina.

La Tomatina Festival in Buñol

La Tomatina festival is the world’s largest food fight, featuring more than 22,000 veggie fighters annually.

As stated on La Tomatina Tours website, “At around 12 noon a number of trucks haul the bounty of tomatoes into the centre of the town, Plaza del Pueblo.”

Then, to signal the start of the fight, there is the “firing of water cannons, and the chaos begins.” stating that “Once it begins, the battle is generally every man for himself”.

“Technically the festival does not begin until one brave soul has climbed to the top of a two-story high, greased-up wooden pole and reached the coveted ham at the top”, clarifies the tourist site, but “In practice this process takes a long time and the festival starts despite no one reaching the meaty prize”.

After roughly an hour the battle comes to an end, with fire trucks spraying water to clean the streets of the vegetable mess; the acid in the tomatoes actually helps remove dirt from the Buñol streets.

The town is well-versed in the effects of this war, proven by the store’s preparations; “In preparation for the dirty mess that will ensue, shopkeepers use huge plastic covers on their storefronts in order to protect them from the carnage.”