By Letara Draghia • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 22:07 • 2 minutes read

Wildfire. Credit: Pixabay.

As the summer season intensifies across Spain, the risk of forest fires increases dramatically, posing significant threats to both the environment and public safety.

For expatriates and tourists driving through the picturesque landscapes of Spain, knowing how to respond if you discover a fire is crucial.

The N332 organisation and Direccion General de Trafico (DGT), Spain’s traffic authority, have issued important guidelines to ensure drivers’ safety during such emergencies.

If you spot a fire, stay calm and assess the situation

The first and most critical step is to remain calm. Panic can lead to poor decisions that put you and others at greater risk. If you spot a fire or heavy smoke on the road, do not attempt to drive through it. Instead, stop in a safe location – preferably a nearby town or an area free of vegetation – and assess the situation.

Immediate actions to take after discovering a fire

Notify authorities: Call 112, Spain’s emergency number, to report the fire’s location. Don’t assume others have already reported it; multiple fires can overwhelm emergency services, and your call could provide crucial information Use the My112 app: If you have the My112 app on your phone, use it to allow emergency services to track your location more accurately. Protect yourself inside your vehicle. Roll up your windows and turn off the car’s ventilation system to prevent toxic fumes from entering. If visibility is reduced due to smoke, turn on your headlights and emergency flashers to alert other drivers of your presence.

What not to do in the event of a fire

Avoid driving through fire or heavy smoke. Never attempt to cross an area engulfed in flames or heavy smoke. The situation can change rapidly, with flames potentially spreading faster than you can react.

Don’t leave your vehicle unless necessary. Your car provides some protection from the heat and flames. If you must abandon the vehicle, do so only as a last resort, and cover your skin if possible to protect against burns. Avoid seeking shelter in caves or holes, as these can quickly deplete oxygen levels.

Additional fire safety tips

Prepare before you travel: Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged, carry a bottle of water, and familiarise yourself with alternative routes that can take you away from fire-prone areas.

Choose safe parking spots: During the summer, avoid parking on grassy areas or vegetation, as the heat from your car’s engine can ignite a fire. Instead, opt for paved areas or dirt car parks.

Forest fires are a serious hazard during Spain’s dry summer months, and being prepared can make all the difference. According to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), Spain is one of the countries most affected by forest fires in Europe, with thousands of hectares burned each year.

In 2022, excluding war-torn Ukraine, Spain was the most affected by wildfires, with a total of 315 705 hectares, highlighting the importance of vigilance.