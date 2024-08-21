By Harry Sinclair • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 11:36 • 1 minute read

Eurostat report reveals the most educated countries in Europe Credit: Shutterstock

Education is critical to the development of a generation and a country as a whole.

But which of the European countries is the most educated?

Eurostat reveals the most educated countries in Europe

The adult population in Europe with tertiary education, referring to the highest level (the educational level following the completion of secondary education), varies across the continent.

One-third of adults in the European Union have a higher education degree

According to data from Eurostat, a Directorate-General of the European Commission, almost one-third of adults aged 25-74 in the European Union have a higher education degree, including public and private universities, colleges, technical training institutes and vocational schools.

Eurostat’s classification of education levels is based on the International Standard Classification of Education (ISCED); Low includes pre-primary, primary and lower secondary education; Medium includes upper secondary and post-secondary non-tertiary education and high includes tertiary education (public and private universities).

According to data from 2022, on average 31.8 per cent of people aged 25-74 years in the EU had achieved a higher education.

EU countries ranked by percentage of population attaining higher education

Nordic and Baltic countries have more graduates than the EU average, with Sweden and Norway ranking third and fourth with over 45 per cent of tertiary education graduates, and Latvia with 44 per cent of the population having a higher education degree.

In the UK, 43.5 per cent of the population aged 25-74 had a higher education, which was over the EU’s ‘Big Four’ countries.

France had the highest share among them, followed by Spain at 38 per cent, while Romania had the lowest followed by Italy at 18.5 per cent.

However, it is Ireland that is statistically the most educated, with 49.8 per cent of the population attaining a higher education.

More women attain a tertiary education than men

According to data from 35 European countries, women aged 25-34 had a higher proportion of tertiary education attainment than men.

In 2022, on average, the proportion of women with tertiary education was 47.6 per cent compared to 36.5 per cent for men.