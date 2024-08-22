A Night of Elegance, World Vision Gala at Puente Romano

By EWN • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 15:03 • 3 minutes read

ON Friday, August 16, the tennis courts of the Puente Romano Beach Resort in Marbella were transformed into an extraordinary setting for one of the most anticipated events of the year – the World Vision Gala. Marbella’s elite gathered for an evening that combined luxury, fine dining, and philanthropy, all in support of a cause dedicated to transforming the lives of vulnerable children worldwide. This event, a standout on the Puente Romano calendar, perfectly embodied the resort’s commitment to making a global impact while offering guests an unforgettable experience.

The night began with a glamorous Champagne and cocktail reception, where guests were welcomed into the beautifully adorned venue. The transformation of the tennis courts was breathtaking, as the space was reimagined with elegant decor, twinkling lights, and a sophisticated ambiance that set the tone for the evening. The attention to detail was impeccable, reflecting the high standards of the Puente Romano team and making it clear that this was no ordinary charity event.

Marbella was well-represented at the gala, with a guest list that included local celebrities, business leaders, and socialites, all dressed in their finest attire. The event was a testament to the community’s generosity and willingness to support a noble cause, with every aspect of the evening designed to encourage giving and celebration.

The entertainment lineup was nothing short of spectacular, featuring performances that captivated the audience and elevated the evening to new heights. Botti String, known for their enchanting violin performances, set a sophisticated tone, followed by Kansha, whose unique blend of sounds added a dynamic element to the night. Cello String delivered a mesmerising performance, blending classical music with contemporary flair, leaving the audience in awe.

However, the highlight of the evening was the performance by Rebecca Brown, a brilliant vocalist and DJ whose energy was infectious. Brown’s performance had everyone on their feet, dancing and embracing the night with enthusiasm. Her ability to connect with the audience and create an electric atmosphere was a testament to her talent, making her the perfect headliner for such a prestigious event.

As always, the service at the Puente Romano was flawless. Under the guidance of John Thompson who works tirelessly to ensure the highest standard is always met at all of the Puente Romano venues and these events. Guests were treated to a meticulously curated menu that showcased the best of Mediterranean cuisine. The meal began with a Red Shrimp Soup, followed by a Tuna Tartare with avocado mousse, and a main course of Galician Beef tenderloin served with truffled potato purée and sautéed vegetables. Each dish was expertly prepared, reflecting the resort’s commitment to excellence in both taste and presentation.

One of the most anticipated moments of the evening was the auction, expertly compared by Daniel Shamoon, the owner of Puente Romano. The auction featured a range of luxurious items, including bespoke jewellery from Kiros Paris and exclusive trips to destinations such as Sierra Nevada, Morocco, and the Caribbean, all generously donated to support World Vision. The bidding was spirited, with guests giving generously to support the charity’s work.

Throughout the night, attendees were reminded of the impact their contributions would have. Videos showcasing World Vision’s efforts in Uganda played during the event, highlighting the tangible improvements the charity has made in communities, including economic empowerment initiatives and critical healthcare support. These powerful stories served as a poignant reminder of the importance of the evening’s fundraising efforts.

Over the past 12 years, the Puente Romano and its World Vision Galas have played a significant role in aiding over two million children globally. This year’s event was no exception, with every euro donated by guests transferred to €15 in their country, amplifying the evening’s impact.

Puente Romano has flourished into a premier destination, thanks to the remarkable vision and dedication of two extraordinary individuals: Businessman Daniel Shamoon and John Thompson. Their combined efforts and generosity, time and commitment have not only transformed Puente Romano into a world-renowned seven-star resort but also set a new standard for excellence and philanthropy. But what truly sets Daniel apart is his unmatched generosity. He is deeply committed to supporting charities and making a difference in the lives of others. His philanthropic efforts extend far beyond the resort, touching countless lives and communities.

As the evening drew to a close, it was clear that the 2024 World Vision Gala was a resounding success. The combination of luxury, entertainment, and philanthropy created an unforgettable experience, reaffirming the Puente Romano Beach Resort’s reputation as a leader in both hospitality and charitable giving. This event not only provided a night of joy and celebration but also contributed to a cause that will continue to change lives for years to come.