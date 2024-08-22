Axarquia events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 16:16 • 4 minutes read

Candles light Vélez-Málaga Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

Magical Candlelit Night in Velez-Malaga

VELEZ-Málaga is preparing for an exciting cultural night with the return of its ‘Noche en Vela’ (Candlelit Night) event on August 31. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better, running from 8 pm until 3 am, as the historic centre comes alive with the glow of 20,000 candles and more than 100 activities.

Organised by local officials, the event will feature live music, including performances by well-known artists Javier Ojeda and Modestia Aparte. Visitors can enjoy a range of activities tailored for all ages, from lively street performances to cultural tours and art exhibitions.

New this year, the iconic Santa María Tower will be open to the public for the first time, offering stunning views of the city. Other highlights include flamenco shows, classical music, and theatrical tours that dive into the city’s rich history.

With plenty of parking and free buses to help visitors get to the event, Vélez-Málaga is making it easy to enjoy this magical night. Full details will be shared soon through the town’s official channels or the town hall website velezmalaga.es.

Scenic Night Trek

ON August 30, the ‘SendeViernes’ (Hiking Friday) hiking series will wrap up its summer season with a special event in Canillas de Aceituno. This popular night-time hiking program, organized by the Vélez-Málaga City Council and local partners, promises participants a unique blend of outdoor adventure, cultural experiences, and local cuisine.

The upcoming hike, which is part of the hiking series, will take hikers to the scenic El Saltillo bridge. Rocío Ruiz, the City Council’s Sports Councillor, highlighted the route’s natural beauty and the added cultural elements, including local food tastings, that will enhance the experience.

Vicente Campos, the Mayor of Canillas de Aceituno, praised the bridge’s growing tourism appeal and the opportunity for visitors to enjoy local specialties such as goat meat and blood sausage. Álvaro Hurtado, president of APTA Axarquía, commended the Playas de Torre del Mar Sports Club for their ongoing support of these events.

The hike, which covers about 8 kilometres, will include a visit to the village and free time to explore local restaurants. Those interested can sign up for free via the club’s Facebook page or by email playasdetorredelmar@gmail.com.

Canillas de Aceituno Festival

THE Canillas de Aceituno Town Council and the Río Bermuza Festival Committee have announced the upcoming festivities in honour of their patron saints, Virgen de la Inmaculada Concepción and Cristo del Chorrillo. The celebration will take place from August 23 to 25 and is packed with activities like music, traditional games, dancing, and local food.

Mayor Vicente Campos and Festival Delegate Álvaro Hurtado outlined the event. It kicks off on Friday, August 23 with a religious mass and a procession, followed by live music and a fair. Kids can enjoy activities like a bouncy castle and more.

Saturday, August 24 starts with an Andalucian snack at noon, followed by children’s games and races, and more live music into the night. A queen will be crowned, and new festival organisers will be chosen.

The festivities conclude on Sunday, August 25 with a performance by Miguel Botana, followed by a big paella meal for everyone. Organisers are inviting residents and visitors from neighbouring towns to join in the fun and celebrate this local tradition.

Smooth Jazz Evening

ON August 26, Fran Llorens will take the stage at El Majuelo Park in Almuñécar for a special concert featuring his new double album, Crooner’s Jazz Concert. The album, recorded live at the acclaimed Clarence Jazz Club in Torremolinos, offers a fresh take on jazz standards from the 20th century, celebrating the music of iconic crooners like Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Jack Jones, and Andy Williams.

Llorens will be joined by a trio of seasoned jazz musicians: José Luis Lopretti on piano, Cuni Mantilla on double bass, and Cote Calmet on drums. The performance will revisit classic hits from legendary composers such as Burt Bacharach, Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart, Erroll Garner, and Marvin Hamlisch. The concert will also feature a nod to bolero, paying tribute to the great Armando Manzanero. This event promises an evening of unforgettable melodies and smooth jazz rhythms in a beautiful outdoor setting. For tickets see bravoentradas.es and for more information contact the Casa de Cultura Almuñecar on 642 10 84 94.

Grill & Live Music

BAR La Peña in Árchez is set to host an enjoyable evening on August 24, featuring live music and a grill session. The event will begin at 7:30 PM and will showcase Jennifer Singer performing live while guests enjoy a selection of grilled dishes.

Spanning three hours, this event is open to everyone, whether local residents or visitors. The relaxed atmosphere at Bar La Peña is ideal for a casual night out.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to make reservations by calling 622-455-754 to ensure a spot. With a promising combination of delicious food and live entertainment, the evening at Bar La Peña offers a great opportunity for a delightful night out in a welcoming setting.

