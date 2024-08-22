Double-bill movie nights in Albox

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 16:25 • 1 minute read

A monthly double-bill cinema event is coming to Albox this September Credit: Shutterstock

Film lovers and enthusiasts rejoice! A monthly double-bill cinema event is coming to Albox.

Double-bill film nights in Albox for just €10

Starting from Monday, September 2, and then on the first Monday of each month going forward, there will be a double-bill film afternoon at the Total Entertainment cinema in Albox.

Held in an intimate venue these exclusive evenings hold space for only 10 people, so make sure to book in advance.

The first double bill event, starting at 12:30 pm on September 2, will be showing two classics; The Full Monty and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Keep your eyes peeled for future billings, the organiser has a wide appreciation for movies, ranging from world cinema to Tarintino, so expect an eclectic, cultured list.

Where to buy tickets

Tickets to each film night are €10 per person, which includes tickets to the double billing and two drinks.

All proceeds will go to Corijo Buho, a privately owned wildlife sanctuary based in Benamaurel, Spain.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.