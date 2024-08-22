Driver loses control of car in Alcudia

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 16:09
• 1 minute read
A crashed car blocking a main town street, Shutterstock
On Monday August 19 at around 11 o´clock a car collided with three other stationary vehicles which were parked at the edge of the road. The incident happened directly outside the Ciudad Blanca Hotel in the popular holiday destination of Alcudia, on a stretch of the road that runs from the town of Artà to the Port of Alcudia.
According to the Alcudia local police, in a statement posted on Facebook, the driver, who was reported to be speeding excessively, escaped with only minor injuries, despite the impact of the collision causing two of the cars involved to be displaced and knocked into the road, causing an obstruction.
On arrival at the scene, the local police and fire service closed the road to avoid the possibility of further accidents occurring. Having checked that the driver who lost control of his vehicle was not seriously hurt, the police then proceeded to test for traces of alcohol and drugs. The driver tested positive to the substance cocaine and as a consequence he will face investigation for a road safety offence. The other vehicles involved in the collision were all unoccupied, and no one else was injured or involved in the incident.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the U.K., Donna Bradley-Brown first moved to Mallorca in 2002. She immediately fell in love with the island and knew it was destined to be her home. Donna is particularly passionate about animals, art and the environment. If you have a news story she would love to hear from you at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
[Photo Credit @caroixyz]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.