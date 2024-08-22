Driver loses control of car in Alcudia

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 16:09 • 1 minute read

Road traffic was disrupted when a driver in the Alcudia region of Mallorca lost control of his vehicle last Monday.

On Monday August 19 at around 11 o´clock a car collided with three other stationary vehicles which were parked at the edge of the road. The incident happened directly outside the Ciudad Blanca Hotel in the popular holiday destination of Alcudia, on a stretch of the road that runs from the town of Artà to the Port of Alcudia.

According to the Alcudia local police, in a statement posted on Facebook, the driver, who was reported to be speeding excessively, escaped with only minor injuries, despite the impact of the collision causing two of the cars involved to be displaced and knocked into the road, causing an obstruction.

Road temporarily closed to control Alcudia traffic and avoid further incidents

On arrival at the scene, the local police and fire service closed the road to avoid the possibility of further accidents occurring. Having checked that the driver who lost control of his vehicle was not seriously hurt, the police then proceeded to test for traces of alcohol and drugs. The driver tested positive to the substance cocaine and as a consequence he will face investigation for a road safety offence. The other vehicles involved in the collision were all unoccupied, and no one else was injured or involved in the incident.