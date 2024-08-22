€59 million spent on hospital

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 15:50 • 1 minute read

Manacor Hospital. Photo Credit From Earth, Hospital de Manacor, X

The hospital of Manacor has announced that works being done to create more space for facilities will be finalized by the end of March 2025.

The construction for the amplification of the building has now been completed and work remains to complete the installation of the planned facilities. Some 59 million euros have been invested in the development [Europa Press, 16/08/24], with the aim of improving facilities and allowing the hospital to provide the highest standard of care possible.

The millions of euros spent on the hospital aims to improve facilities, access and quality of care above all

The Regional Ministry of Health assures that whilst the highest quality technical work is being completed, it will not interfere with the standard of patient care. The completed construction is described as including a ground floor, two basements for parking, and three more floors, and when all work is finished the hospital will be double the size it is now. It will also benefit from an extra 1,000 parking spaces, which will serve both to improve access and circulation of traffic within the hospital grounds.

Manacor Hospital provides healthcare and emergency care for a huge population of Mallorca´s residents living in the east and south-east of the island, and the new installations will include a new ambulance station, a separate block to house installations and industrial components and a brand new surgical and obstetrical area.

Currently work is being focussed on the installation of water, electricity, fire-prevention systems and sanitation.