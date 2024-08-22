By Harry Sinclair • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 16:54 • 1 minute read

EasyJet announce five new routes connecting Spain with London Southend Credit: Shutterstock

EasyJet is coming to Almeria in 2025, with five new routes connecting several Spanish airports with the UK.

The budget-friendly British airline has launched five new routes that connect several Spanish airports with the United Kingdom at different times of the year.

According to the airline, there are four routes that will connect London Southend with Almeria, Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Reus during the 2025 summer seasons.

Additionally, a new route connecting Gran Canaria and Edinburgh has been put up for sale for next winter.

Almeria to receive better connectivity with the south of London

On April 1, 2025, flights connecting Almeria with London Southend will begin with two weekly options; Tuesdays and Saturdays.

This will greatly benefit the connection between the UK, specifically London, and Almeria, which currently has fewer options for flights at higher prices, due to the size and frequency of the airport.

These new routes coincide with the opening of a new three-aircraft base in London Southend.

Starting approximately in March 2025, easyJet will establish this new base at London Southend – featuring three aircraft and servicing a total of 10 routes – designed to streamline business trips and boost travel efficiency.

From this, EasyJet will create around 130 direct jobs for pilots, crew and staff, and support many more indirect jobs.

For the Canary Islands, London Southend is connected to Gran Canaria on a route available from March 30 with three weekly flights on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

In the case of Tenerife South, operations began on April 1 with three weekly flights; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

The connection between Gran Canaria and Edinburgh will take off on 7 December 2024 and will be available weekly on Saturdays.

