EasyJet strands travellers in Madeira

Murcians Stranded in Madeira
A group of four travellers from Murcia is stuck on the island of Madeira after their EasyJet flight was cancelled due to severe weather conditions. The airline has informed them that no alternative flights are available until August 24.
The travellers, who were expecting to return home earlier, are facing unexpected expenses for accommodation and food, as EasyJet offered only two options: a full refund or a new ticket for August 26. Frustration has mounted among the group, with one member questioning why the airline isn’t covering the extra costs incurred.
While some passengers have had to sleep at the airport due to limited hotel availability, the group from Murcia has managed to extend their stay at their current accommodation.
In response to the ongoing issues, the four travellers have booked a new flight with a layover in Geneva on August 24. Although this has added to their costs, it is less expensive than extending their stay further. Once back home, they plan to explore options for compensation for their additional expenses.
