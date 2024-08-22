EasyJet strands travellers in Madeira

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 14:14 • 2 minutes read

Murcians Stranded in Madeira Image: Wikipedia/ Riik@mctr

A group of four travellers from Murcia is stuck on the island of Madeira after their EasyJet flight was cancelled due to severe weather conditions. The airline has informed them that no alternative flights are available until August 24.

The travellers, who were expecting to return home earlier, are facing unexpected expenses for accommodation and food, as EasyJet offered only two options: a full refund or a new ticket for August 26. Frustration has mounted among the group, with one member questioning why the airline isn’t covering the extra costs incurred.

While some passengers have had to sleep at the airport due to limited hotel availability, the group from Murcia has managed to extend their stay at their current accommodation.

In response to the ongoing issues, the four travellers have booked a new flight with a layover in Geneva on August 24. Although this has added to their costs, it is less expensive than extending their stay further. Once back home, they plan to explore options for compensation for their additional expenses.

Check for Alternative Routes : If your flight is cancelled and the airline’s options are limited, consider booking a flight with another carrier or through a different route (e.g., with a layover). This could help you return home sooner, even if it comes at an additional cost.

: If your flight is cancelled and the airline’s options are limited, consider booking a flight with another carrier or through a different route (e.g., with a layover). This could help you return home sooner, even if it comes at an additional cost. Know Your Rights : Under EU regulations, travellers whose flights are delayed or cancelled due to extraordinary circumstances (like severe weather) may not be entitled to compensation. However, airlines are often required to offer care such as meals, accommodation, or transfers. Be sure to ask the airline for these if they are not provided automatically.

: Under EU regulations, travellers whose flights are delayed or cancelled due to extraordinary circumstances (like severe weather) may not be entitled to compensation. However, airlines are often required to offer care such as meals, accommodation, or transfers. Be sure to ask the airline for these if they are not provided automatically. Travel Insurance : If you have travel insurance, check whether it covers additional expenses incurred due to delays or cancellations. Many policies include compensation for missed flights, additional accommodation, and meals.

: If you have travel insurance, check whether it covers additional expenses incurred due to delays or cancellations. Many policies include compensation for missed flights, additional accommodation, and meals. Keep Receipts : To claim compensation later, be sure to keep all receipts for food, accommodation, and any alternative travel arrangements.

: To claim compensation later, be sure to keep all receipts for food, accommodation, and any alternative travel arrangements. Stay Updated: Follow updates from the airline regarding flight status. Severe weather can sometimes clear up, leading to earlier departures.

