Free the donkeys protest met with counter protest

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 15:03 • 1 minute read

Anti-donkey-ride protestors gather in Mijas

60 protestors turned up to the centre of Mijas Pueblo August 22 to protest against the use of donkeys as tourist rides.

Most wore white and carried banners and placards while a relatively large and curious contingent of press, both local and international, gathered with their cameras.

The protest was sparked when video footage went viral online weeks before of a donkey collapsing with what appeared to be exhaustion. Measures brought in by Mijas council limiting the times the donkey rides can operate were not respected over the last weekend when despite an orange warning issued by the national meteorological office, went ignored.

To compound tensions, a British tourist who is said to have been recording the donkeys and who some have accused of having entered a forbidden stable area below the donkey taxi rank, refused to stop filming one of the donkey carriage drivers when asked to. The situation ended up in the donkey ride operator physically attacking the tourist and subsequently being arrested.

On the day of the protest, the donkey owners continued offering rides to tourists, one telling the Euro Weekly News ‘they always come here trying to take the worst pictures of us, never when the donkeys are drinking or resting.’ Another told us that the disagreements and protests are nothing new and have been going on sporadically for 60 years.

Unexpected counter protest make their voices heard

As the demonstrators began chanting their message, they were met with a noisier counter-protest of an equal number of people made up of locals from Mijas. Their chants were less pacific and mostly consisted of the word ‘fuera!’ One told us ‘This is our town, our country, our culture.’

The counter protestors then booked out all of the horse-drawn carriages and went on a route around the mountain town chanting ‘This is our business, mind your own.’ (In Spanish of course). Both sides came to the centre of Mijas to deliver their messages, and the donkey rides continue.