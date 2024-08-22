Genesis G80 – pleasingly different in a world of similarity

By Mark Slack • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 14:15 • 2 minutes read

Photocredit Genesis

Genesis, one of the more imaginative names for a car company, is the luxury division of Hyundai, which in turn owns Kia.

With more than a touch of the Bentleyesque in the styling, all Genesis models have the ability to immediately make you feel that you are in something rather upmarket and special. There is a real feeling of quality in everything you can see and touch with some splendid detail touches.

Along with saloons, all be they with more modern curves and sweeps rather than a traditional three box design, SUVs, both petrol and electric models, Genesis have built a comprehensive offering.

The G80 saloon line-up is priced from, for its class, a not unreasonable €50,588/£43,100 and there are three trim levels – Premium, Luxury and Sport – with a 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol 4-cylinder engine across the range. It develops 304PS/300 bhp and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with a classic rear-wheel-drive configuration. Additionally, there is an all-electric version along with an SUV model, the GV80.

On the road it’s a quiet and refined performer, with more than sufficient pull when required, and is high in the wafting stakes. All the best luxury cars make you feel like you’re wafting along in serene surroundings away from the hustle, bustle and aggravation of the daily grind. The Genesis G80 has this ability in excess. It’s no ultimate driving machine of a BMW, or Vorspurng durch technik of an Audi, more Bentleyesque. Which given some of the Genesis styling cues is quite appropriate.

Standard equipment levels are good with a basic spread that encompasses such items as LED lighting, intelligent cruise control, power adjustable steering wheel, navigation with premium sound system and connection for Apple Car Play and Android Auto, auto dimming mirrors and host of other items including comprehensive safety technology. As you might expect with such a large vehicle there is plenty of leg and headroom in both front and rear with extremely comfortable, multi-adjustable seats.

Depending on what you’re driving it’s not unusual for people to engage you in conversation, but it’s rare when you’re continually about the car you’re driving. That kind of attention is usually reserved for more exotic machinery. Even though Genesis has become much better known they still attract complimentary attention.

All Genesis models draw the eye because they do look impressive in both style and stance, and in a motoring world of similarity they’re pleasingly different to the norm.