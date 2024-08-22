By Linda Hall • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 10:00 • 1 minute read

AMANCIO ORTEGA: Founder of Inditex, now worth €150 billion Photo credit: FB/Amancio Ortega Español Oficial

Inditex shares rose above €48 on August 20, giving the company a market value of €150.035 billion.

That made the fashion chain, owner of the Zara, Massimo Dutti and Stradivarius labels, the first Spanish company with a capitalisation of more than €150 billion.

Inditex is now the most valuable of the companies listed on Spain’s Ibex 35, an index of the country’s 35 most-traded companies, putting it ahead of energy giant Iberdrola, worth €80 billion, and Banco Santander (€67 billion).

On the Euro Stoxx 50 index of 50 stocks from 11 Eurozone countries, Inditex comes sixth.

The Spanish company is preceded by ASML, the world’s leading supplier for the semiconductor industry and worth €339.85 billion); luxury brand MVMH (€339.2 billion); German software company Sap (€243.5 billion); another luxury brand Hermes (€231 billion) and L’Oreal (€206.4 billion).

Inditex shares sixth place with TotalEnergies, which is also worth just over €150 billion.