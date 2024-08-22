Island hopping: visiting Dragonera and Cabrera

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 16:38 • 1 minute read

A rustic-looking paper map of Mallorca, Shutterstock

When looking for something a bit different to do, why not take a boat trip to one of the islands off the Mallorca coast?

The natural park of Dragonera – named because the silhouette of its mountain range resembles that of a dragon – is situated off the coast at the far west point of Mallorca and is a stunning location to discover hidden coves and take a dip, or enjoy a walk surrounded by nature and animals. The island is uninhabited and has a total area of just 2.88 km2. Companies such as Cruceros Margarita run regular boat trips to the island, departing from Sant Elm, offering an opportunity to experience the beauty and tranquillity of Dragonera at a very reasonable price.

The Cabrera Archipelago National Park is much bigger, with a surface area of 15.69 km2 and is located off the coast of the southernmost point of Mallorca. It is the largest National Park reserve in Spain, with year-round military presence since 1916 enabling the island to remain protected. Cabrera has maintained a unique ecosystem, and provides a home and refuge for many endangered or rare species of birds and small animals. Excursions a Cabrera is one of the companies to offer boat trips to the island, with swimming opportunities in caves and coves, and there are various tours on offer including a sunset voyage which includes a glass of sparkling wine and a piece of traditional Mallorca cake.