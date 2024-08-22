By Donna Williams • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 11:51 • 1 minute read

Queen Andrea Jumilla Perez and her entourage Credit: lanucia.es

The standout event of the Festes d’Agost de La Nucia 2024 was the highly anticipated costume parade, which more than lived up to expectations.

The 25 participating penyas pulled out all the stops to the delight of the gathered spectators.

They showcased their creativity with a diverse range of unique themes, from horse races and ancient civilizations like Egypt and Greece to San Fermin, the circus, beautiful floral displays, scenes from ‘The Nutcracker’, and classic cowboys and Indians, to name a few.

La Nucia costume parade full of energy and vibrance

The parade brought vibrant energy, music, and laughter as it made its way along Carretera Avenue and Marina Baixa, captivating the thousands of onlookers who filled the seats to witness the stunning costumes and performances.

The spectacle came to an unforgettable close with a grand finale led by Queen Andrea Jumilla Pérez and her entourage of four ladies, who made a stunning entrance aboard a magnificent royal carriage.

Before the royal procession, Penya Els Penjats treated the audience to a mesmerizing “Circus” themed presentation, adding an extra layer of grandeur and excitement to the already unforgettable event.

