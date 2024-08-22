Los Alcazares Summer traditions

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 17:17 • 2 minutes read

Seaside Festival Brings People Together Images: Los Alcazares Town Hall

The Los Alcázares Town Hall recently kicked off their International Week of the Garden and the Sea with a celebration also referred to locally as the ‘Bando Internacional de la Huerta y El Mar.’ This event celebrates the agricultural traditions of Murcia, where farming (the ‘huerta’) and the sea have played crucial roles in shaping the region’s culture and economy. It is a time for residents and visitors to come together and honour the traditions, foods, and folklore that define their heritage.

Parades, Produce, and Performances: Highlights of Los Alcázares’ Iconic Summer Festival

Festivities began with local farmers and associations handing out toys to hundreds of residents, visitors, and tourists outside the Church of the Assumption. This gesture symbolises the region’s spirit of generosity and community.

Honouring Murcia’s Roots: Farming, Folklore, and Festivities in Los Alcázares

A float from another local group paraded along the seafront promenade, starting at Manzanares Beach and ending in Los Narejos. The float gave out melons and vegetables to beachgoers, a nod to the importance of agriculture in Murcian life.

As the day progressed, thousands of people enjoyed the grand parade, which featured 25 colourful floats, folklore performances from around the world, and more distribution of toys and local produce.

Dancing, Tradition, and Murcian Pride: The Summer Traditions of Los Alcázares

The celebration ended with a lively concert by Monodosis in Manuel Floreal Menárguez Plaza, where the crowd danced to the covers of Spanish rock bands. This spectacular day perfectly showcased the pride and joy that Los Alcazares feel for their rich agricultural and cultural heritage.

The Bando Internacional de la Huerta y El Mar traces its roots back to the mid-20th century, when Los Alcázares sought to create an event that would celebrate and preserve the region’s dual heritage of agriculture (huerta) and maritime tradition. The festival was conceived as a way to honor the deep connection between the land and the sea, both of which have been central to Murcia’s economy and cultural identity for centuries. Initially a local celebration, it has since grown into an internationally recognized event, attracting visitors from around the world. Over the years, the festival has evolved to incorporate diverse cultural performances, parades, and culinary experiences, all while staying true to its original mission: to celebrate the richness of Murcian life through its agricultural roots and coastal beauty. Today, the Bando Internacional de la Huerta y El Mar remains a vibrant symbol of the region’s pride and community spirit, bridging tradition with the modern-day vibrancy of Los Alcázares.

