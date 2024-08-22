By Letara Draghia • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 9:27 • 2 minutes read

The Grand Stade Hassan II. Credit: Oualalou + Choi.

In the heart of Casablanca, Morocco, a groundbreaking sports arena is under construction that promises to set new standards in stadium design and capacity.

The Grand Stade Hassan II, envisioned by the renowned architectural firm Oualalou + Choi in collaboration with global sports design experts Populous, is poised to become the largest football stadium on the planet, with a seating capacity of 115,000.

Paying tribute to Moroccan heritage

The stadium’s design is deeply rooted in Moroccan culture, drawing inspiration from the traditional “moussem” – a cultural gathering that fosters a strong sense of community. The most striking feature of the stadium is its expansive tent-like roof, constructed from a unique aluminium lattice. This roof will not only provide shelter to the massive crowd but also evokes the communal atmosphere of a moussem, creating a space that celebrates togetherness. Elevated at 28 metres, the tented roof is supported by 32 grand stairways, which lead fans into the stadium through lush, green gardens.

A botanical oasis amidst urban Casablanca

The Grand Stade Hassan II is more than just a football stadium; it’s a green haven in the urban landscape of Casablanca. The surrounding gardens offer spectators and visitors a serene environment, seamlessly integrating nature with the stadium’s modern design.

Inside, the stadium continues this theme, with greenery visible from every tier, ensuring that even as fans experience the thrill of the game, they remain connected to the natural beauty of the surroundings.

Tarik Oualalou, Design Principal and founding partner at Oualalou + Choi, emphasises the cultural significance of the design, stating, “The Grand Stade Hassan II is deeply rooted in Moroccan culture, with its traditions and contemporary expressions. It’s a generous space, open to the world and respectful of the nature it protects.”

Setting new standards for global sports infrastructure

Designed to meet the rigorous standards of FIFA, the Grand Stade Hassan II is not only set to host local football clubs but is also a strong contender to host the final of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

This ambitious project reflects Morocco’s broader goal of positioning itself as a global sporting hub. The stadium is a testament to the vision of King Mohammed VI, who has been instrumental in advancing Morocco’s sports infrastructure.

Francois Clement, Senior Principal and President of Populous France, said, “The Grand Stade Hassan II will provide extraordinary spaces that create exceptional experiences for every fan and every visitor. It is a cornerstone of King Mohammed VI’s vision…”

As construction progresses, this venue is expected to become a landmark not just for Casablanca, but for the entire nation.

This emerging icon is a must-watch, as it promises to redefine the experience of sports in Morocco and solidify the country’s place on the global stage.