News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 11:25 • 3 minutes read

Caleta Harbor Gets Upgrade Image: Shutterstock/ Caron Badkin

Marina Overhaul Begins

THE Andalucian government has awarded a €1.7 million contract to improve the marina at Caleta de Vélez in Málaga. The project, led by the Ministry of Development, aims to modernise the marina and boost its safety and service quality. As part of the plan, three new pontoons will be installed to replace older ones that the sea has damaged over time.

The project will include refurbishing 350 metres of pontoons and upgrading a 120-metre section of the F pier. New mooring points, ladders, and service stations for electricity and water will be added. The work is set to begin in late 2024 and take ten months to complete.

This marina, which serves both fishing boats and recreational vessels, can currently accommodate around 500 boats. The upgrades are expected to improve the experience for users while ensuring the marina is sustainable and energy-efficient for the future.

New Look Kiosks

THE Rincón de la Victoria Town Hall has launched the second phase of the upgrades and modernisation of the town’s fixed kiosks. This phase focuses on five more kiosks, following improvements already completed on six others. The project aims to create a uniform image with grey roofs and awnings, white exterior finishes, and aluminium profiles. The total investment for these upgrades is €57,426.60.

Councilwoman Lola Ramos highlighted the modern and cohesive appearance of the kiosks after the first phase of the project and confirmed that the same design will be implemented in the remaining five kiosks.

Mayor Francisco Salado expressed his satisfaction with the project, emphasising its importance for improving both the aesthetic and commercial activity around the town.

The updated kiosks will be located across the town, including Avenida de Málaga, Calle Limonero, Urbanización Calaflores, Calle Salvador Rueda, and Avenida del Mediterráneo.

Beach Cam Makes Waves

TORRE del Mar’s growing popularity as a top destination in Andalucía is reflected in the success of its beach webcam, which recently set a new record with over 7,000 visits in a single day. This achievement marks the highest traffic since the webcam was launched, solidifying Torre del Mar’s status as a digital hotspot.

According to Jesús Pérez Atencia, the town’s deputy mayor and tourism councillor, the live beach camera has played a key role in showcasing the beauty of Torre del Mar, drawing attention from viewers around the country and the world. The camera, hosted on the Andalucía Live website, has attracted over 269,000 visits this year, more than double that of the second most-viewed webcam in the area.

In July alone, the webcam recorded 77,761 visits, with an average of 2,482 daily. The record-setting 7,239 visits in one day reflect a 145 per cent increase over last year’s peak.

Smart Home Care

RINCON de la Victoria is bringing smart technology to help improve the lives of the elderly living alone. The town has started a project to install artificial intelligence (AI) in 100 homes of elderly or dependent people. The AI will track daily routines and alert family members if anything unusual happens. This system includes sensors on doors, refrigerators, and hallways, so seniors don’t need to wear any devices. Virtual assistants will also help keep them company.

In addition, the Rincon de la Victoria is upgrading the local social services centre. With a budget of €43,667, new communication wiring and Wi-Fi will be installed to improve connectivity for both the staff and users. Social Welfare Councillor Olga Cervantes says these projects are all about making life easier and safer for those who need it most.

