By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 15:03
• 1 minute read
Mojacar Town Hall provides the opportunity to learn Spanish
Credit: Shutterstock
Fully immerse yourself in the life, culture and specifically the language of the land we live on.
Tired of not being able to understand the locals, or just want to up your language game?
The Culture Department of the Mojacar Town Hall has organised a Spanish course for foreigners.
The language course is “perfect for those looking to improve their language skills” in addition to exploring our culture,” as described by the town hall.
Starting on October 8, the Mojacar Town Hall will be providing engaging and in-depth lessons to help you learn the national language while immersing you in the culture of Mojacar.
Registration is now open and available to book your spot, with the closing deadline on September 20. To sign up just click HERE
The Spanish course for foreigners will run from its start date, October 8, all the way up until June 30, 2025, giving you all the skills you need to traverse the Iberian Peninsula like a native.
For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
