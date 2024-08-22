By Harry Sinclair • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 15:03 • 1 minute read

Mojacar Town Hall provides the opportunity to learn Spanish Credit: Shutterstock

Fully immerse yourself in the life, culture and specifically the language of the land we live on.

Tired of not being able to understand the locals, or just want to up your language game?

The Culture Department of the Mojacar Town Hall has organised a Spanish course for foreigners.

Mojacar Town Hall offers official Spanish course for foreigners

The language course is “perfect for those looking to improve their language skills” in addition to exploring our culture,” as described by the town hall.

Starting on October 8, the Mojacar Town Hall will be providing engaging and in-depth lessons to help you learn the national language while immersing you in the culture of Mojacar.

Registration is now open and available to book your spot, with the closing deadline on September 20. To sign up just click HERE

Spanish course running from October 2024 to June 2025

The Spanish course for foreigners will run from its start date, October 8, all the way up until June 30, 2025, giving you all the skills you need to traverse the Iberian Peninsula like a native.

