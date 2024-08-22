By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 9:15 • 1 minute read

Orihuela hits the high notes: Choir shines at Paris cultural Olympics. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

On August 19, Orihuela made its mark at the Cultural Olympics in Paris, with the participation of the Ginés Pérez de la Parra Choir from the Orihuela Professional Music Conservatory.

Led by Councillor for Education Vicente Pina, the choir presented their unique project, “Air with Air,” during the prestigious cultural event, which was held over several days in France’s capital city.

Only Group from Spain

Selected from over 20,000 projects worldwide, the Orihuela choir stood out as the only group from Spain to participate in this remarkable gathering.

The choir performed at Disneyland Paris, proudly representing Orihuela on an international stage.

International Career

Councillor Pina emphasised the significance of this achievement, saying, “We have always supported the choir in this journey, which further enhanced their impressive international career and highlighted the dedication of everyone involved.”

Rosario Torres, the choir’s director, explained the vision behind their project: “We aimed to show that music and sport could unite through the air, advocating for world peace.”

“This was our mission.”