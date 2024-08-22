By EWN • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 15:26 • 1 minute read

Denise Van Outen Picture by: Steve Vas

Get ready for the party of all parties this Friday, August 23rd, at Miraflores Tennis Club!

The club will be transformed into a disco paradise as DJ Andy Rollings teams up with the fabulous Denise Van Outen for the ultimate DISCO LISCIOUS pool party. Starting at 2:00 PM, the day promises to be full of incredible music, dancing, and fun. Don’t miss out on delicious food from Restaurant Aura, which will keep you fuelled as you dance the day away.

Miraflores Tennis Club is the perfect venue for the whole family, offering something for everyone. On Saturday, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM, there will be children’s entertainment to keep the little ones entertained. Later that evening, enjoy live music from the talented Simone, starting at 8:00 PM.

The fun continues on Sunday, August 25th, when DJ Andy Rollings returns to keep the weekend vibes going with a set from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. Whether you’re looking to dance, relax by the pool, or enjoy great food and entertainment, Miraflores Tennis Club is the place to be this weekend.

For reservations, call 952 932 006 or email miraflorestennisclub@gmail.com. Don’t miss out on a weekend full of fun and excitement!

