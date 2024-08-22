Patel accuses Starmer of “not being straight” with the public over freedom of movement

By Eleanor EWN • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 18:27 • 2 minutes read

Priti Patel has accused the prime minister Sir Keir Starmer of “not being straight” with the public over Brexit after possible new plans to relax freedom of movement were revealed.

The Labour government is said to be preparing the details of a youth mobility scheme that would allow European workers under the age of 30 to come to live and work in the UK. Starmer had previously ruled out the move. The proposal comes amidst fears that the new government will “give ground” on the issue as it seeks to reset relations with Brussels.

Patel Strikes Out

Former home secretary, Tory leadership contender, and staunch Brexiteer Priti Patel struck out at the move, saying: “It is staggering that the Labour Government are considering relaxing freedom of movement rules with the European Union, despite repeatedly ruling this out.”

“It should come as no surprise that Keir Starmer is not being straight with the public about Labour’s real intentions with the EU when they have already misled the British people on the state of the economy so Labour could give in to their union paymasters at the expense of hardworking pensioners.”

“Thatcher came into office promising to roll back the state whilst the only thing Keir Starmer is rolling back on is his promises.”

Other Conservatives Against the Proposal

Criticisms of the proposed policy comes as pro-Brexit ministers fear that more pro-EU measures will be brought in under the Labour government.

Mark Francois, European Research Group (ERG) chairman, said: “Starmer remains a Remainer – and always will.

“This is just an opening gambit, in what will be a journey, step by step, to try and take us gradually back into the EU, but without a referendum.”

Shadow home secretary James Cleverly commented that it was “another big win for Sir Surrender”.

He went on: “Fresh off the back of caving to the unions’ inflation-busting pay demands, the world’s worst negotiator is getting ready to cave in to the EU and bring back free movement.”

What Does the New Plan Propose?

If enacted, the plan could allow EU nationals under the age of 30 to live and work in the UK for up to three years. This would be the first time such a scheme had been allowed since Brexit. A reciprocal agreement would also come into play, allowing young British citizens to live and work within the EU.

