Possible reintroduction of Erasmus for UK students

Published: 22 Aug 2024

Prime ministers meet - Keir Starmer and Pedro Sánchez. Credit: Pool Moncloa/Fernando Calvo

There are signs that a reciprocal free movement plan might be introduced for young people between UK and EU.

Informal groundwork is being laid by EU and UK ministers for a potential reintroduction of free movement for 18 to 30 year olds for study, part of the concept for an EU reset. The hope is for EU students to have the right to live and study in the UK and vice versa for Brits to study in one of the EU countries, and a reintroduction of Erasmus for the UK’s young.

Free movement conversations started

The Labour Party has always stood firm on the issue of free movement negotiations in that they do not seek to push for better travel rights for UK citizens, preferring to focus more on hammering out a food safety deal and better trade links. However, sources from within government have hinted that while they are not proposing anything, the conversation has been started by the EU.

EU would expect ‘something in return’

An agreement to allow an easier exchange of students would put the UK on a similar footing as Australia and Canada, but it is said that the EU would expect ‘something in return,’ perhaps making reference to the hard-headedness of David Davis during the Brexit negotiations.

Any deal would inevitably be part of a much wider-ranging deal, something Keir Starmer will be wanting to play down in the wake of pre-election accusations from Conservatives that he would meet with Ursula von der Leyen to compromise the UK’s position on immigration.