Protected birds released into natural park

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 16:22
• 1 minute read
A rare red kite perches on a branch, Shutterstock
The red kites are a protected species and had been taken in by local wildlife recovery consortium COFIB after being found injured or starving by members of the public. Once fully recuperated, each bird has been marked and equipped with a satellite transmitter and an official metal ring and can be tracked to help control safe reintegration into the wild.
The release of the birds was assisted by counsellor Joan Simonet, who combined the action with an educational event informing attendees of the problems and dangers the protected birds face and the importance of conserving the species [Europe Press, Islas Baleares, 20/08/2024]. The red kite is in danger of extinction in the Balearics, but thanks to work from local government, ecologists and the public, the population in Mallorca is beginning to rise.
