Published: 22 Aug 2024

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2042

WORD SPIRAL

1 Jeep; 2 Puma; 3 Aria; 4 Abel; 5 Limb; 6 Buzz; 7 Zinc; 8 Colt; 9 Tent; 10 Taxi; 11 Iraq; 12 Quip; 13 Plug; 14 Golf; 15 Fret; 16 Tomb. CUMBRIA

QUICK QUIZ

1 West Virginia; 2 Libra; 3 Twenty-two; 4 Spycatcher; 5 Habeas corpus; 6 Two; 7 Sinbad the Sailor; 8 Eric Clapton; 9 Lilliput; 10 Devon.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Crossword clue; 8 Entrance; 9 Raft; 10 Farrow; 12 Indoor; 14 Denial; 16 League; 18 Taxi; 20 Deflated; 22 Pulling a punch.
Down: 1 Frontage; 2 Usurer; 3 Swan; 4 Free will; 5 Scored; 6 Buff; 11 Well done; 13 Opulence; 15 Icicle; 17 Abacus; 19 Abut; 21 Fear.

QUICK

Across: 3 Edges; 9 Hurdle; 10 Legion; 11 Knead; 12 Sham; 15 Napalm; 17 Similar; 19 Rue; 20 Lever; 22 Shout; 24 Sauce; 25 Sober; 27 Asp; 29 Leveret; 32 Stress; 34 Sire; 35 Tonic; 37 Either; 38 Locket; 39 Repel.
Down: 1 Chess; 2 Cream; 3 Elk; 4 Dental; 5 Elan; 6 Sedates; 7 Cigar; 8 Gnome; 13 Highest; 14 Minus; 16 Lurcher; 18 Rebel; 21 Raves; 23 Toaster; 26 Revile; 27 Asset; 28 Prate; 30 Rinks; 31 Testy; 33 Sore; 36 Col.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Camiseta, 7 Monje, 8 Berenjena, 9 Eso, 10 Amar, 11 Storms, 13 Año luz, 14 Repair, 17 Cortar, 18 Fila, 20 All, 22 Adelantar, 23 Glass, 24 Lavender.
Down: 1 Cabra, 2 Mercado, 3 Sons, 4 Twenty, 5 Knees, 6 Renovar, 7 Married, 12 Puertas, 13 Arrange, 15 Amistad, 16 Canela, 17 Clean, 19 Abrir, 21 Same.

NONAGRAM

acne, alec, cage, cane, cave, ceil, clan, cleg, lace, laic, lice, nice, vice, acing, acini, calve, cavil, cilia, civil, clang, clave, clean, cling, genic, icing, iliac, lance, linac, vinic, caving, glance, lacing, angelic, calving, ceiling, vicinal, caviling, cleaving, VIGILANCE.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2042

HARD

Hard Sudoku 2042

GOGEN

Goggen 2042

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2042

Eugenia

