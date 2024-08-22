By Eugenia • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 10:09 • 1 minute read

WORD SPIRAL

1 Jeep; 2 Puma; 3 Aria; 4 Abel; 5 Limb; 6 Buzz; 7 Zinc; 8 Colt; 9 Tent; 10 Taxi; 11 Iraq; 12 Quip; 13 Plug; 14 Golf; 15 Fret; 16 Tomb. CUMBRIA

QUICK QUIZ

1 West Virginia; 2 Libra; 3 Twenty-two; 4 Spycatcher; 5 Habeas corpus; 6 Two; 7 Sinbad the Sailor; 8 Eric Clapton; 9 Lilliput; 10 Devon.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Crossword clue; 8 Entrance; 9 Raft; 10 Farrow; 12 Indoor; 14 Denial; 16 League; 18 Taxi; 20 Deflated; 22 Pulling a punch.

Down: 1 Frontage; 2 Usurer; 3 Swan; 4 Free will; 5 Scored; 6 Buff; 11 Well done; 13 Opulence; 15 Icicle; 17 Abacus; 19 Abut; 21 Fear.

QUICK

Across: 3 Edges; 9 Hurdle; 10 Legion; 11 Knead; 12 Sham; 15 Napalm; 17 Similar; 19 Rue; 20 Lever; 22 Shout; 24 Sauce; 25 Sober; 27 Asp; 29 Leveret; 32 Stress; 34 Sire; 35 Tonic; 37 Either; 38 Locket; 39 Repel.

Down: 1 Chess; 2 Cream; 3 Elk; 4 Dental; 5 Elan; 6 Sedates; 7 Cigar; 8 Gnome; 13 Highest; 14 Minus; 16 Lurcher; 18 Rebel; 21 Raves; 23 Toaster; 26 Revile; 27 Asset; 28 Prate; 30 Rinks; 31 Testy; 33 Sore; 36 Col.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Camiseta, 7 Monje, 8 Berenjena, 9 Eso, 10 Amar, 11 Storms, 13 Año luz, 14 Repair, 17 Cortar, 18 Fila, 20 All, 22 Adelantar, 23 Glass, 24 Lavender.

Down: 1 Cabra, 2 Mercado, 3 Sons, 4 Twenty, 5 Knees, 6 Renovar, 7 Married, 12 Puertas, 13 Arrange, 15 Amistad, 16 Canela, 17 Clean, 19 Abrir, 21 Same.

NONAGRAM

acne, alec, cage, cane, cave, ceil, clan, cleg, lace, laic, lice, nice, vice, acing, acini, calve, cavil, cilia, civil, clang, clave, clean, cling, genic, icing, iliac, lance, linac, vinic, caving, glance, lacing, angelic, calving, ceiling, vicinal, caviling, cleaving, VIGILANCE.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE