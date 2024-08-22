Torremolinos actions alerts from the public

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 1:02 • 1 minute read

Tell the council what needs doing. Credit: K.Kargona - Shutterstock

Workers from Torremolinos Council resolve around 20 incidents registered on the Torremolinos Despega app every week, in addition to the work they normally carry out in cleaning, painting, construction, gardening or electricity on a regular basis.

The project ‘Torremolinos Despega’, was rolled out in 2022 and was given a big upgrade last March with the aim of improving all areas of town. Users can alert the council of works that need carrying out, improvements, suggestions and wish lists for improvements in the town.

Tell Torremolinos council what needs doing

Typical incidents recorded via the Torremolinos Despega app and which have been resolved this just recently have required work such as repairing broken pavements in Calle Europa, channelling and installing a streetlight on Calle Carnicero, replacing a broken manhole cover in Plaza Andalucía, anchoring a streetlight on Calle Río Losa, repairing the pavement on Calle Cruz with Murillo Bracho and on Calle Nerja with Paseo Marítimo, installing a manhole on the Bajondillo promenade or repairing a broken curb on Paseo del Colorado, among others.

The phone app also includes a news banner informing users of the latest news in Torremolinos, cultural events, sports facilities, road closures and council announcements. Not only is the app directed at permanent residents, but also visitors to the Costa del Sol town looking for entertainment and other practical information.