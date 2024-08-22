Vegan Mallorca: where to start

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 18:25 • 1 minute read

A delicious lunch at Gra Irish Gastropub, Santanyi, EWN

There are some Mallorca restaurants that make vegan food taste so good that guests keep returning for more, whatever their usual diet might be.

With more people choosing to tailor their diet to a way of eating that makes them feel good – whether that´s eating less meat or adopting a vegan diet for health or ethical reasons, or perhaps cutting out certain foods due to an intolerance – going out for a meal isn´t always as easy as it might seem. When going out to eat with friends or family, it can be difficult trying to find a restaurant that caters for everyone in the group. However, Mallorca is home to some amazing restaurants that aim to do just that.

Vegan and gluten free doesn´t have to mean missing out

Donna Vegana, in Santa Ponsa, is one. The restaurant offers an extensive menu, providing breakfast, snacks, lunch and dinner. With options ranging from smoothie bowls to sandwiches, sushi to Mexican and Oriental inspired dishes, burger and fries, salads and tapas, it would be difficult to not to find something to make everyone´s mouth water. The biggest selling point is that the entire menu is vegan and gluten-free, and the food is so delicious that it´s impossible not to be delighted.

Convincing a staunch meat eater that vegan food can be delicious has never been easier

If looking for a place with an atmosphere all of its own and nothing like the myriad of other restaurants on the island, Gra Irish Gastropub, in the picturesque town of Santanyi, will have you stepping through the door and straight into the heart of Ireland. It´s a traditional Irish public house with a difference because the menu is 100% vegan. The home cooked and hearty food, combined with warm service and good humour of owners Andrea and Donal, creates a welcoming atmosphere and wonderful dining experience that has guests returning time and time again.

For a summer-time treat, Boat House Bar in Cala d´Or harbour serves exquisite cocktails in a stunning location and offers a selection of vegan burgers, hot dogs and tapas that are so tasty the meat won´t be missed. The menu also includes deliciously satisfying salads and sandwiches as well as mouth-watering desserts.