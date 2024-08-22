By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 17:36 • 1 minute read

Villena kicks off festival season with music and parades. Image: Ayuntamiento de Villena.

Villena will begin its festival celebrations with some of the most popular and traditional events in its calendar.

On Friday, August 23, the Pasodobles Concert will take place in the Plaza de Santiago.

Around 110 musicians will perform and the event will feature pasodobles and marches composed by 11 composers, 7 of whom are from Villena.

During the concert, which begins at 11:00.PM, allusive images will be projected onto large screens to accompany the music.

“We will kick off our festivals with a traditional night, just the way we like it in Villena. There will be 300 chairs set up in the square so that everyone can enjoy the pasodobles,” said Paco Rosique, president of the JCF.

Moors and Christians

Sunday is a special day for the events leading up to the Moors and Christians festivities.

The day begins at 9:45.AM with a tribute to deceased festival-goers in the Plaza de Santiago, followed by the parade announcing the festivities, accompanied by the sound of arquebus shots, with around 300 arquebusiers participating.

Holy Mass

At 11:00.AM, the Sanctuary of Nuestra Señora de las Virtudes will host a Holy Mass.

Later, at 6:00.PM, the popular pilgrimage will depart from the Sanctuary, making its way to Villena.

The arrival is expected between 9:00.PM and 9:15.PM.

Special Bus Service

As in past years, buses will be available for €2. Tickets can be purchased in advance at El Portón tobacco shop or on the day of the pilgrimage.

The buses will continue running until 6:00.PM