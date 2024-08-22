By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 14:56 • 1 minute read

Vinalopó's scenic loop: A 40-kilometre stroll through history and nature. Image: Lucky Business / Shutterstock.com.

A new 40-kilometre circular path along the Vinalopó River and Camp d’Elx is nearing completion, with work expected to finish within the next two weeks.

This route will connect the town centre with the southern hamlets of Elx, passing through key natural and historical landmarks such as El Hondo, El Pinet, La Marina, the Sierra del Molar, the La Alcudia archaeological site, and the Puçol Museum.

The project, which originated during the tenure of the previous local government, had faced delays, including challenges with the awarding of contracts.

Significant Progress

However, it has now made significant progress, and the path is finally becoming a reality.

Substantial progress has been made: signage is already installed, recreational areas with tables and benches are in place at scenic spots, and walkways have been constructed over the river.

Information panels have been set up to highlight key points of interest, including the Azud de la Argamasa, while various conditioning efforts have improved areas like the Azud dels Moros.

Extensive Cleaning

One of the most notable improvements has been the extensive cleaning of the riverbed.

In April, the government team reported that clearing efforts had removed 50,200 square metres of invasive vegetation, while also preparing the riverbanks for future ecological restoration.