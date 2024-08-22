Volunteers rescuing Tivoli World Benalmadena

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Aug 2024 • 7:25 • 1 minute read

Volunteers receive donations at Tivoli. Credit: SalvemosTivoli, X

Water, peacock feed and cleaning materials make up the bulk of the donations that former workers who are still in charge of maintaining the park are receiving,

It’s coming up for 4 years of being closed for Tivoli World in Benalmadena, and 4 years since ex-employees have been holding out hope that the much loved theme park will one day re-open. A group of them remain defiant and determined to not let the site fall into rack and ruin, acting as unpaid security and maintenance staff. They even managed to stop 4 intruders recently from vandalising the site, and continue to take turns to clean the interior of the fair ground and carry out maintenance work, never losing their drive or hope.

Ex-Tivoli workers inspiring others

Unprompted, local residents, inspired and uplifted by the devotion to Tivoli World, began delivering donations to the park gates. Paint, cleaning products, gloves and bottles of drinking water and even feed for some of the peacocks that still remain at the park.

But the inspiration the determined ex-workers have given to others has not been limited to just local neighbours. Benalmadena council members are now planning meetings for the beginning of September with the owners of the Tivoli site to hammer out a solution to a future reopening of the park.

They’ve started up a Facebook group called ‘Nostálgicos de Tivoli World’ encouraging people to share their photos and memories of Tivoli World, and as central hub for these donations, reigniting a hope for a reopening soon.