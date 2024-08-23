By EWN • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 14:23 • 2 minutes read

Our mission is to provide affordable, individually tailored, high-quality education to students that meets with the pace which suits their personal needs, life and learning style, making their learning journey enjoyable and effective.

The team at MTA Tutoring Group have been working to provide excellence in education and customer service for the past 15 years. Our journey started in September 2009 when we took the initial steps to open our education centre, near Palma de Mallorca. Since then, many things have changed; our business has grown into what it is today, offering excellent supplementary and blended learning in Mallorca and on the Costa del Sol.

Both academies offer bright, learning centric environments to encourage self discipline and give students the ability to have close contact with their tutors, whilst maintaining individually tailored programmes to meet each of the students’ learning needs.

As well as offering the traditional tutor student relationship we have developed an excellent partnership with Wolsey Hall Oxford, a highly regarded online learning system.

This blended learning approach to education combines online educational materials with supporting tailormade classroom methods. It requires the physical presence of both teacher and student, with elements of independent learning and student control over time, place or pace. The tutor acts as mentor, subject matter expert, gatekeeper and timekeeper.

I believe this model of learning is far more effective than traditional online classes which only take the weaknesses of the classroom and transfer it to an online environment.

We have seen many students thrive in the flexibility of this environment; from those who are elite sports people, those for whom the traditional classroom environment cannot fit and for those where a linear learning journey is not possible due to a number of issues.

In addition, our supplementary educational programmes are wide ranging and include English, English 2nd Language, mathematics and sciences at all levels up to A level. We also provide tuition for students who need to improve their skills in Spanish, humanities, business and economics again at all levels.

Whilst our primary focus here on the Costa del Sol has historically been to offer an individually tailored AS and A level programmes in conjunction with our online partner Wolsey Hall, for the forth coming academic year, we are delighted to announce the extension of our evening offering for maths, humanities, business, economics and English 2nd Language studies.

We currently tutor over 300 students a week over both academies, so whether you are based on Mallorca or in the Costa del Sol we will be at your disposal and can offer an unbiased approach to making your child’s learning journey the most effective it can be..

