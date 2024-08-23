A New beginning for La Tabla Belga in Marbella

By EWN • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 16:28 • 1 minute read

Photocredit La Tabla Belga

The acclaimed restaurant La Tabla Belga, specialising in Belgian cuisine and known for its cosy atmosphere and authentic European flavours, has reopened its doors in a new and vibrant setting.

After years of success in the Calypso urbanisation in Mijas Costa, where it earned a loyal clientele, the restaurant has decided to relocate to the prestigious Elviria urbanisation in Marbella.

Sylvie and Lisa, the charismatic owners and heart of La Tabla Belga, are thrilled about this new chapter. Last weekend, the restaurant held its official opening at the new location, and the event was a resounding success. Numerous regular customers, as well as Sylvie’s close friends, gathered to enjoy an evening filled with good food, laughter, and shared memories.

The new location in Elviria not only offers a more spacious and modern setting but also promises to maintain the essence that has made La Tabla Belga a go-to spot for lovers of Belgian cuisine on the Costa del Sol. Visitors can expect to find on the menu the classic dishes that have characterised the restaurant since its inception, along with some new additions that Sylvie has specially prepared for this new venture.

The reopening marks a new chapter in La Tabla Belga’s story, which continues its legacy of offering a unique culinary experience, combining Belgian hospitality with the elegance and style of Marbella. For those who have yet to visit, the new location in Elviria promises to be an unmissable destination to enjoy the best of Belgian gastronomy in an unrivalled setting.

Tel: +34 600 613 008 /email: latablabelga@gmail.com

Sponsored