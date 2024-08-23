By Letara Draghia • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 15:00 • 2 minutes read

Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport. Credit: Pixabay.

Travellers might soon experience a significant shift in air travel, as Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport is set to introduce a groundbreaking “Smart Travel” system by 2025.

This innovative project aims to eliminate the need for physical boarding passes and other travel documents by integrating advanced biometric authentication technologies at all security checkpoints.

Seamless travel with AI-powered biometric systems

The ambitious initiative leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and facial recognition technology to streamline the airport experience. In collaboration with Next 50, a company specialising in AI-driven transportation solutions, the project will be implemented in three phases, gradually integrating biometric authentication across all security and operational touchpoints at the airport.

By 2025, travellers at Zayed International Airport will be able to verify their identity using only their faces. This is thanks to a comprehensive database maintained by the United Arab Emirates’ Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

Etihad Airways, one of the UAE’s flagship carriers, has already implemented this cutting-edge technology. Passengers flying with Etihad can use facial recognition to check in, deliver their baggage, and board their flights – all without needing to present a boarding pass. The technology is also being rolled out across five other airlines, making the entire check-in and boarding process more efficient.

This new system is expected to reduce the time required for document verification from the usual 25 seconds to just seven seconds.

How facial recognition can enhance airport security and efficiency

The “Smart Travel” project is not only about convenience but also about bolstering security and operational efficiency.

The airport’s official statement highlights the system’s ability to enhance airline performance by minimising the need for costly infrastructure expansions and combating fraud and forgery in identification documents.

Biometric uses across the EU

While Abu Dhabi leads the way in this transformative travel experience, similar biometric technologies are also being tested and implemented across Europe.

Italy, for instance, began trials in May 2023 with a software called FaceBoarding, which uses facial recognition at Milano Linate and Catania airports.

Travellers can scan their documents and faces at airport kiosks, allowing them to use the system at subsequent checkpoints, thereby speeding up security and boarding processes.

SEA, the company managing the FaceBoarding system in Italy, ensures that participants’ data is processed solely for the project’s purpose, with facial images being used only to create a biometric template for security checks.

The system has already attracted the attention of airlines like ITA Airways and Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), which have integrated it into their operations.

The EU’s Entry/Exit System

Additionally, the European Union is set to launch its Entry/Exit System (EES) on November 10, 2024. This automated registration system will record the biometrics and entry/exit data of travellers from the UK and non-EU countries, retaining the information for up to three years.

The EES is designed to streamline border crossings for travellers without long-stay visas, further enhancing security and efficiency at EU borders.

What this means for frequent flyers

For frequent international travellers, these advancements represent a significant shift towards more seamless and secure travel experiences.

As biometric technologies continue to evolve and become more widely adopted, the future of air travel promises to be faster, safer, and more efficient – potentially making the hassles of lost boarding passes and lengthy security checks a thing of the past.

How do you feel about biometric face scanning at airports? Please comment below.