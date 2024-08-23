By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 14:14 • 2 minutes read

Volunteer to Make a Difference Image: Shutterstock/ Evgenii Bakhchev

AXARQUIA Animal Rescue has announced a temporary halt on accepting new cases unless they receive a firm commitment for fostering until permanent homes can be found. This decision arises as the organisation faces significant financial pressures, with kennel costs totalling over €6,888 and veterinary bills reaching €3,856 in the past three months.

Rising Costs Force Tough Decisions for Animal Rescue

The rise in abandoned animals has placed a significant burden on the charity, stretching its resources thin. With the number of animals in need steadily increasing, Axarquia Animal Rescue is focusing on critical cases, such as those involving life-threatening situations, while continuing to offer support and guidance.

Increase in Abandoned Animals Strains Resources

The situation highlights a growing issue within communities throughout Spain: the number of animals being abandoned is on the rise, making the role of animal charities more crucial than ever. People are encouraged to explore opportunities for volunteering with animal charities, such as fostering or donating to help cover costs and ensure they can continue their vital work. Your support is essential in addressing the needs of these animals and sustaining the charity’s efforts.

Ways You Can Help Animal Charities:

Foster a Pet : Offer a temporary home to animals in need until permanent adoption can be arranged. Fostering helps reduce the burden on shelters and gives animals a safe environment to recover.

: Offer a temporary home to animals in need until permanent adoption can be arranged. Fostering helps reduce the burden on shelters and gives animals a safe environment to recover. Donate : Monetary donations help cover essential costs such as food, medical care, and shelter maintenance. Even small contributions can make a significant impact.

: Monetary donations help cover essential costs such as food, medical care, and shelter maintenance. Even small contributions can make a significant impact. Volunteer Your Time : Animal rescues are often in need of hands-on help with tasks such as feeding, cleaning, dog walking, or administrative support.

: Animal rescues are often in need of hands-on help with tasks such as feeding, cleaning, dog walking, or administrative support. Donate Supplies : Consider donating pet food, bedding, toys, leashes, and other supplies that are always in demand at shelters and rescues.

: Consider donating pet food, bedding, toys, leashes, and other supplies that are always in demand at shelters and rescues. Help with Fundraising : Organize or participate in fundraising events to raise awareness and generate much-needed funds for the charity’s operations.

: Organize or participate in fundraising events to raise awareness and generate much-needed funds for the charity’s operations. Adopt, Don’t Shop : If you’re looking to bring a pet into your home, adopt from a shelter or rescue rather than purchasing from breeders or pet stores.

: If you’re looking to bring a pet into your home, adopt from a shelter or rescue rather than purchasing from breeders or pet stores. Spread Awareness: Use social media to share the work of animal charities and help raise awareness of their needs. Encourage friends and family to get involved.

These actions not only assist animals in immediate need but also support the long-term sustainability of rescue organisations.

