Volunteer to Make a Difference
AXARQUIA Animal Rescue has announced a temporary halt on accepting new cases unless they receive a firm commitment for fostering until permanent homes can be found. This decision arises as the organisation faces significant financial pressures, with kennel costs totalling over €6,888 and veterinary bills reaching €3,856 in the past three months.
The rise in abandoned animals has placed a significant burden on the charity, stretching its resources thin. With the number of animals in need steadily increasing, Axarquia Animal Rescue is focusing on critical cases, such as those involving life-threatening situations, while continuing to offer support and guidance.
The situation highlights a growing issue within communities throughout Spain: the number of animals being abandoned is on the rise, making the role of animal charities more crucial than ever. People are encouraged to explore opportunities for volunteering with animal charities, such as fostering or donating to help cover costs and ensure they can continue their vital work. Your support is essential in addressing the needs of these animals and sustaining the charity’s efforts.
These actions not only assist animals in immediate need but also support the long-term sustainability of rescue organisations.
