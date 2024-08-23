Barcelona releases Camp Nou Renovation Photos. How does it match up to the new Bernabeu?

By Eleanor EWN • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 11:44 • 4 minutes read

Two stunning stadiums that will appeal to different people. Credit: The Football Arena.

New photos reveal the spectacular Camp Nou stadium, sparking comparisons between Barcelona’s new home with the nearly-finished Bernabeu.

Barcelona and Real Madrid, arch-rivals known as the Blaugranas and Los Blancos, engage in a constant battle for dominance that extends even beyond the football pitch. Their rivalry extends to various aspects of their businesses and public image, including the redevelopment of their iconic stadiums. This competition is fueled by a desire for prestige, financial gains, and the coveted title of Spain’s best football club.

Spain’s Top Club Both Renovating Their Stadiums

The redevelopment of Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu and FC Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadiums has been a closely watched competition. Both clubs sought to modernise their iconic venues and enhance the fan experience.

Real Madrid’s project, designed by gmp Architekten, L35 Arquitectos, and Ribas & Ribas Arquitectos, was approved in 2014, allowing construction to begin earlier. Though the team have already started playing in the renovated stadium, it won’t be fully finished and unveiled to the fans and the Press until next year.

Barcelona’s project, designed by Nikken Sekkei and Joan Pascual and Ramon Ausió Arquitectes, faced delays and didn’t start until 2022. The Blaugrana are expected to return to the revamped Camp Nou in 2024/2025.

What Are the Main Differences Between the New Bernabéu and the New Camp Nou?

Barcelona’s Espai Barça project, which includes the redevelopment of Camp Nou and other facilities, is touted by club president Joan Laporta as the most ambitious undertaking in the club’s history. The revamped stadium will feature a third tier of stands, increasing its capacity to 105,000 seats. The renovations will make it one of the largest in the world.

Espai Barça has designed an open and elegant design with uncovered terraces offering panoramic views of Barcelona. A retractable roof will protect spectators from the elements, and the walls will be illuminated in the club’s signature colours.

In contrast, Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu, a project overseen by club president Florentino Pérez, hasn’t greatly expanded its original capacity of around 81,000 seats. However, it has undergone a significant transformation with a futuristic, enclosed facade. A new exclusive VIP area, the SkyBar, has also been added. Additionally, the stadium will feature a dedicated subway station and even a brewery.

While both stadiums offer unique features, Real Madrid’s Bernabéu boasts several advantages that Barcelona’s Camp Nou lacks, including a retractable roof, and a movable pitch. These features could give the Bernabéu a competitive edge in the battle for the title of Spain’s best stadium.

Barça started renovations later (in November 2022) and will still have to wait until the summer of 2026 to see the final result. The work is said to be progressing at a good pace. It’s hoped that staff could return home between the end of November and the beginning of December of this year, coinciding with the entity’s 125th anniversary.

Laporta has described the project as “the most important in history” and places great hopes in it: “It is essential for us to remain on the first line in the world and fundamental for the economic recovery and future viability of the club”.

How the Two Stadiums Face Up

Madrid and Barcelona will soon have two of the best stadiums in the world. While each person’s favourite may come down to personal taste, differences in the features are clear to see.

The Camp Nou will win in volume, accommodating 104,600 fans, around 5,000 more than now. This far surpasses any other European stadium, exceeding Wembley’s 90,000 capacity by 15,000 seats. In fact, on the world stage, only North Korea’s May Day Rungrado stadium’s 114,000 seats will have a greater capacity.

The Bernabéu hasn’t significantly increased its capacity; it will offer 84,000 seats for matches, an increase of around 3,000.

Madrid is currently polishing the final details of the project like the opening of its VIP area, called Skybar Bernabeú. This area will be open both on match and non-match days, when it will double as a restaurant and nightclub. The use of drones to light the stadium is also being contemplated to make it the best-illuminated stadium in the world.

The Camp Nou has also prioritised state-of-the-art technology, with the construction of a huge 360-degree screen with 30,000 square metres of solar panels to power it.

The Race for the 2030 World Cup Final Begins

The first possible point of contention for the two stadiums will be which will be awarded the prestigious honour of holding the 2023 World Cup final. Currently, the Bernabeú is favourite. Laporta said on Catalunya Radio that he feared the decision will be conditioned by “sociological Madridism” and defended Camp Nou’s arguments for hosting football’s biggest event, pointing ot that many more fans will be able to enjoy the spectacle in the Camp Nou.

Comparison Table

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu: Nou Camp Nou: Seats 81,000 105,000 Total renovation cost €1,17b €1,07b Predicted annual revenue €400m €347m Renovation time 2019 – 2024 2022 – 2026 Main features 360° screen, retractable roof, retractable pitch New third tier of stands, 360° screen, open layout

Which Stadium Do You Prefer?

Both these incredible stadiums usher in a new era for sports stadiums around the world, with the concept of the stadium extending far beyond the limits of the stadium itself. Which do you prefer? Let us know in the comments!