Botanical-Orchid Park more popular than ever

By Adam Woodward • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 14:11 • 1 minute read

Lilly pond inside Botanical-Orchid Park, Estepona Credit: Botanical-Orchid Park - Facebook

The Botanical-Orchid Park has established itself as one of the Estepona’s main tourist attractions and continues to increase its number of visitors year on year, reaching record numbers so far in 2024.

Between January and July of this year the number of visitors rose 27% more than the same period last year. More precisely, the park has received a total of 31,429 visitors during the first seven months of 2024, compared to 24,764 in the same period of 2023.

Increasing visits from foreign tourists to Orchid park

The public attraction is one of the most important on the routes visitors to the city plan during their stay, and one of the most valued by the residents. The majority of visitors are Spanish, while visits from Germans, French, English, Finns, Italians, Swedes and Swiss have been increasing.

The Estepona Botanical-Orchid Park is constantly changing and has more than 3,000 species of plants, of which more than 1,500 are orchids. It opened in 2015 and is divided into two levels at different heights. The building has three glass-covered domes that have become its hallmark and have completely changed the appearance of the town. The main dome of the building houses dozens of species of orchids and a large waterfall that surprises visitors who observe the dome from inside.

The Estepona Orchidarium aims, on the one hand, to preserve its botanical collection, and on the other hand, to promote its cultural heritage by fostering information, communication and the promotion of the botanical heritage of the City of Estepona through individual or group visits, as a municipal public service of general interest.