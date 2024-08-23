By Eleanor EWN •
Airport delays and cancellations have frustrated BA passengers.
British Airways and some other airlines have cancelled and delayed flights at Heathrow Airport as Storm Lillian lands, with dozens of flights- and hundreds of passengers- affected.
Be prepared to be in for the long haul if you’re scheduled to fly with BA this weekend after a string of cancellations and delays leaves passengers in the lurch. The airline has axed a number of domestic and international flights at the London transport hub just in time for the long bank holiday weekend. Additional cancellations or delays on American Airlines and Swiss International Airlines add to the frustration.
Affected destinations include Spanish holiday hotspots like Barcelona and Palma as well as other popular destinations like Paris, Rome, and Milan.
Cancelled BA flights today are:
British Airways BA BA472 at 6.15 am to Barcelona
British Airways BA1430 at 6.15am to Edinburgh
British Airways BA552 at 6.50am to Rome
British Airways BA304 at 7.10am to Paris
British Airways BA1472 at 7.10am to Glasgow
British Airways BA1304 at 7.30am to Aberdeen
British Airways BA752 at 8.15am to Basel
British Airways BA1370 at 8.45am to Manchester
American Airlines AA173 at 9.30am to Raleigh
British Airways BA285 at 10.10am to San Francisco
British Airways BA560 at 11.45am to Rome
British Airways BA1412 at 12.10pm to Belfast
Delayed BA flights today are:
British Airways BA494 at 1.35pm to Palma
British Airways BA127 at 2.05pm to Doha
British Airways BA171 at 5.05 to Pittsburgh
British Airways BA099 at 5.05pm to Toronto
British Airways BA958 at 8.20pm to Munich
British Airways BA574 at 10.25am to Milan
Swiss International Airlines LX317 at 8.40 to Zurich
Swiss International Airlines LX353 at 8.55am to Geneva
British Airways BA484 at 9am to Newcastle Upon Tyne
British Airways BA572 at 9.05am to Milan
American Airlines AA731 at 9.15am to Charlotte
British Airways BA712 at 9.20am to Zurich
British Airways BA728 at 9.35am to Geneva
British Airways BA1420 at 9.40am to Belfast
British Airways BA496 at 9.50am to Palma
The string of delays comes just a week before planned strikes by Heathrow Border Force on August 31, making the end of the school holidays a far-from-straightforward time to travel.
If your BA flight has been delayed or cancelled, resources are available to you to rebook or- in some circumstances- claim compensation. Follow the status of your flight on Manage My Booking through the BA website.
It’s recommended you head to the airport before the original departure time even if your flight has been confirmed as delayed.
If your flight has been cancelled, manage your booking through the BA website to find out your options and if you’re entitled to a refund. If you booked through a travel agency, contact them directly to handle your queries.
Having a flight delayed or cancelled can be frustrating or even distressing. Know your rights and take the right steps to getting to your final destination as quickly as possible.
