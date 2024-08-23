By Letara Draghia • Updated: 23 Aug 2024 • 10:12 • 2 minutes read

Pride flag. Credit: Pixabay.

A new law in Bulgaria that restricts LGBTQ+ rights has sparked widespread criticism across Europe.

The legislation, which critics argue is part of a growing trend of anti-LGBTQ+ policies in Eastern Europe, bans what it describes as “LGBTQ+ propaganda” in schools and other public institutions.

The law, signed by President Rumen Radev, introduces sweeping changes, including a prohibition on educational materials. Plus discussions that address LGBTQ+ issues in a positive light. This move aligns Bulgaria with other countries like Hungary, which passed similar legislation in 2020, sparking EU-wide debates over human rights.

How does the Bulgarian LGBTQ+ ban impact expatriates and travellers?

For expats and travellers in Bulgaria, the new law has raised concerns about personal safety and freedoms. LGBTQ+ individuals, in particular, are urged to exercise caution. Travel experts emphasise that this legislation could affect how openly people can express their identities.

Bulgaria has traditionally been a welcoming destination for expats, with its low cost of living and rich cultural heritage. However, this new law changes the landscape considerably for LGBTQ+ travellers. Visitors should be aware of local regulations and understand that their usual rights may not be protected in the same way as in other EU countries.

Calls for the European Union to take immediate action

The EU, known for its strong stance on human rights, is now under pressure to respond to Bulgaria’s legislation. Critics within the European Parliament have condemned the law as a violation of EU values, with some MEPs calling for sanctions or legal action against Bulgaria.

Senior members of the European Parliament’s LGBTI Intergroup recently sent a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Equality Commissioner Helena Dalli, urging them to “urgently condemn” Bulgaria’s new law.

They stressed that such “anti-propaganda” laws endanger youth by fostering an environment where LGBTIQ+ children are more vulnerable to bullying, harassment and increased health-related risks.

What is the Eastern European stance on LGBTQ+?

The passing of Bulgaria’s law is seen by many as part of a broader trend in Eastern Europe, where LGBTQ+ rights are being targeted. Human rights organisations warn that if the EU does not take action, similar laws could spread to other member states, further endangering LGBTQ+ communities across the continent.

As the situation unfolds, for those considering travel to Bulgaria, particularly LGBTQ+ individuals, it may be wise to reassess plans or take additional precautions to ensure safety and wellbeing.