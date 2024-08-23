Buy school supplies locally, Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 12:33 • 1 minute read

Torremolinos encouraging local shopping Credit: m.dipo - Shutterstock

Shop locally, this is the message from Torremolinos council. Their latest campaign, ‘Back to school is here. Support local businesses, buy in Torremolinos’ supports the, local economy and businesses according to the Councillor for Commerce, Isabel Vargas.

There are specialist stores in Torremolinos geared towards the specific demands of local schools, including all kinds of school supplies, textbooks, backpacks and sports equipment. The councillor emphasises that, ‘in addition to the convenience of being able to shop close to home, this gesture generates wealth and local employment, provides personalised attention and contributes to sustainability.’

Average outlay on back-to-school costs is €530

According to the latest data from OCU (national consumer organisation), each Spanish family spends an average of €1,874 per child during the school year, a large part of which goes on the outlay for back-to-school costs averaging at around €530.

‘It is important that we think about the local economy. The simple act of buying school supplies, clothes or sports equipment for our children in Torremolinos contributes to the promotion of our businesses and generates employment, so we encourage all residents to visit the many establishments in the municipality where they can find everything they need for the start of the school year,’ said the Councillor for Commercial Activities, Isabel Vargas.