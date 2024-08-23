By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 18:18 • 2 minutes read

Alcaraz Receives Honorary Club Status Image: X/ @carlosalcaraz

CARLOS ALCARAZ from El Palmar in Murcia, one of the world’s top tennis players, will soon be honoured as an honorary member of the Real Sociedad Club de Campo de Murcia (RSCC), the club where he first learned the sport. The club’s board unanimously approved this recognition, celebrating Alcaraz’s deep ties to the club since his birth in 2003.

Carlos Alcaraz’s RSCC Honor Highlights Tennis Journey

The honorary membership will be officially confirmed at the upcoming assembly of club members. Carlos Alcaraz remains closely connected to his roots, frequently visiting the RSCC and supporting the Carlos Alcaraz Tennis Academy run by his father.

What’s Next for Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is gearing up for the US Open with a renewed focus after a challenging end to his summer season. Despite a stellar run earlier in the year, including victories at the French Open and Wimbledon and a silver medal at the Olympics, Alcaraz faced a surprising setback with a defeat to Gael Monfils in the Cincinnati Open’s second round. The loss was particularly disappointing for Alcaraz, who described the match as the worst of his career, struggling both emotionally and physically on the hard court. As he reflects on the match and its impact on his game, Alcaraz remains optimistic about the US Open, where he made his grand slam breakthrough in 2022. With stiff competition ahead from top players like Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz is committed to regaining his form and reclaiming the world number one ranking by year-end. His focus now is on adapting to the hard courts and finishing the season on a high note.

Carlos Alcaraz: A Record-Breaking Rise with 15 ATP Titles and Four Grand Slams

Carlos Alcaraz has rapidly ascended in the world of tennis with an impressive array of achievements. Since turning professional in 2018 at just 15, Alcaraz has amassed 15 ATP Tour-level singles titles, including four Grand Slam victories and five Masters 1000 titles. His breakthrough came in 2022 when he captured his first major title at the US Open, becoming the youngest man in the Open Era to hold the world number one ranking. That year, he was also named the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year. Alcaraz’s stellar performances continued in 2023 with additional Masters 1000 titles at Indian Wells and Madrid and a second Grand Slam win at Wimbledon. His remarkable success carried into 2024, where he added his third and fourth major titles at the French Open and Wimbledon, and earned a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

