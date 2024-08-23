By Adam Woodward • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 13:20 • 1 minute read

House on sale in Coto Zagaleta, Benahavis. Credit: Idealista

The Costa del Sol has 7 of the most expensive streets in Spain and they are all in Marbella and Benahavis and have houses on sale for between €7 and 12 million.

West Costa del Sol never ceases to be one of the most exclusive places to buy a house in Spain, with 7 of the country’s most expensive streets. As one might expect, the priciest of these are in the Marbella and Benahavis areas, according to Idealista, the online estate agent. In the Coto Zagaleta development in Benahavis, some houses are going for around as much as €12 million.

Most exclusive houses found in Benahavis, Marbella and Barcelona

Second to Benavis is la Moraleja on the outskirts of Madrid, and third in the ranking the Lomas Marbella Club development, whose homes have an average price of €9.4 million. The Barcelona street Avenida Supermaresme, where the average price is €8.9 million, comes in at 4th place, while 5th, 6th and 7th places can all be found in either Benahavis or Marbella.

As far as the data by autonomous regions is concerned, the picture is a little different. According to Idealista’s website, the regions with the most exclusive streets can be added to with 4 regions where the average price exceeds €1 million, including the Islas Canarias (€5,667,111), the Comunidad Valenciana (€4,047,000), Pass Vasco (€2,008,077) and Cantabria (€1,067,692).

But if you are on the lookout for something a little more economical, the recommendation is Extremadura where its most expensive street has an average price of 465,867 euros.